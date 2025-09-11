APAAR ID Card for Students: Know Full Form, How to Create Account, Login and Download Card

The APAAR ID Card is introduced by the Ministry of Education to give students all throughout India a single, permanent digital identity and to streamline academic records. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), DigiLocker, and the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) are working together to administer the program, which is supported by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Schools are required to register pupils only after securing parental approval. What is the Full Form of APAAR ID? Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry is the full name of APAAR. Each student is given a unique identification number, which serves as a digital "academic bank account" where all report cards, certificates, and skill logs pertaining to their academic accomplishments are kept. Because this ID is valid for the duration of a student's life, their academic experience is portable and accessible.

Who Issues the APAAR ID? The APAAR ID is issued by the Indian government's Ministry of Education in collaboration with Academic Bank of Credits and DigiLocker. After obtaining permission from parents or guardians, schools and other institutions are crucial in helping students register. Is APAAR ID Mandatory for Students? The CBSE circular states that parents' or guardians' consent is required before APAAR IDs may be created. Without this approval, the ID will not be generated by schools. Although it is currently voluntary, the government highly promotes participation as part of NEP 2020. What Documents are Required for APAAR ID? To generate an APAAR ID, the following details and documents are required: Student Aadhaar Card (required)

Basic information about the student: Name, birthdate, class, and school name

Parent or guardian's signed consent form

How to Create an APAAR ID Account? The registration process is done through schools. Here are the steps: Parents and guardians will receive consent papers from schools. Schools upload the student's details and Aadhaar information to the site when it has been signed. After confirming the information, the system creates a distinct APAAR ID. The student's Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) account is then connected to the ID. How to Login to APAAR ID? Students can log in to their APAAR ID account through the DigiLocker or official APAAR portal: Go to the DigiLocker/APAAR login page. Enter your Aadhaar-linked login information or the school-provided credentials. View academic credits, certificates, and accomplishments by logging into the dashboard. How to Download an APAAR ID Card? Downloading the APAAR ID card is simple:

Open the DigiLocker/APAAR site and log in. Navigate to the Issued Documents area. Choose the choice for the APAAR ID Card. To save or print the card, click Download. What are the Benefits of APAAR ID? The APAAR ID offers several benefits to students: Single Academic Identity: An ID that is valid for life at all colleges, universities, and schools.

Maintaining Digital Records: Grades, credentials, and accomplishments are safely kept in DigiLocker.

Easy record transfers while changing schools or going back to school are known as "smooth transitions."

Jobs and Scholarships: Facilitates employment, scholarship, and admissions verification.

Decreased Paperwork: Paper copies no longer need to be carried about. What About Security and Privacy of Data? The government has promised that all student information will be encrypted and kept safe. No information will be distributed without parents' or students' permission. Aadhaar linking is only allowed for authentication; personal information cannot be misused.