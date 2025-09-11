SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
By Kirti Sharma
Sep 11, 2025, 14:46 IST

The 2025 list of the world's youngest billionaires, all under 30, is dominated by heirs from Europe, Asia, and Latin America. At 20, Clemente Del Vecchio and Livia Voigt are the youngest, inheriting wealth from the Luxottica eyewear and Weg industrial empires, respectively. The list highlights how technology, tradition, and family fortunes shape the financial elite.

In 2025, the youngest billionaires represent a diverse blend of self-made technology entrepreneurs and heirs to established family fortunes, showcasing a harmonious balance of innovation and tradition. A group of individuals, predominantly under the age of 30, has successfully accumulated significant wealth across various sectors, including artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, gaming, and retail. 

The narratives presented underscore the significant influence of entrepreneurship, technology, and intergenerational wealth in molding the current financial elite.

Top 10 Youngest Billionaires in the World (2025)

Rank

Name

Age

Country

Net Worth 2025 (USD)

Source of Wealth

1

Clemente Del Vecchio

20

Italy

$5.8 Billion

Eyewear (Luxottica heir)

2

Livia Voigt

20

Brazil

$1.3 Billion

Industry (Weg heir)

3

Kim Jung-youn

20

South Korea

$1.2 Billion

Online gaming (Nexon heir)

4

Kevin David Lehmann

22

Germany

$3.2 Billion

Retail (Dm-drogerie markt heir)

5

Luca Del Vecchio

23

Italy

$5.8 Billion

Eyewear (Luxottica heir)

6

Remi Dassault

23

France

$2.3 Billion

Aviation, Media (Dassault heir)

7

Kim Jung-min

23

South Korea

$1.2 Billion

Online gaming (Nexon heir)

8

Zahan Mistry

26

Ireland

$4.5 Billion

Conglomerate (Shapoorji Pallonji heir)

9

Dora Voigt de Assis

26

Brazil

$1.3 Billion

Industry (Weg heir)

10

Firoz Mistry

28

Ireland

$4.5 Billion

Conglomerate (Shapoorji Pallonji heir)

Clemente Del Vecchio

At 20, Clemente Del Vecchio is the youngest billionaire on the planet. He is the son of late founder Leonardo Del Vecchio of Italy's eyewear empire Luxottica. Luxottica is the globe's biggest eyewear manufacturer of brands such as Ray-Ban and Oakley. 

Clemente's wealth is based on his large ownership in the family business and its presence around the world in luxury retail.

Livia Voigt

Also 20 years old, Livia Voigt is the youngest Brazilian billionaire. She inherited her fortune as a key shareholder in Weg, Brazil's dominant maker of electrical equipment. Weg's move into renewable energy and industry has strengthened Voigt's profile as an emerging international business player.

Kim Jung-youn & Kim Jung-min

Both siblings, Kim Jung-youn (20) and Kim Jung-min (23), inherited Nexon stakes in a large South Korean online gaming company famous for MapleStory. Their wealth was solidified by the 2022 death of their father, Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju, leaving them among Asia's richest young billionaires.

Kevin David Lehmann

Kevin Lehmann was 22 when he became Germany's youngest billionaire after inheriting a significant share in the country's national drugstore chain, dm-drogerie markt. The business's control of retail pharma and consumer goods forms the basis of his fortune.

Luca Del Vecchio

Similar to Clemente, Luca is also a Luxottica eyewear heir, privileged by the large holding of shares from his family upon the death of their father.

Remi Dassault

The French-born Remi Dassault, 23, inherits billions via the Dassault family business, which owns aviation (Dassault Aviation) and media (Le Figaro newspaper) interests.

Zahan & Firoz Mistry

Irish citizens Zahan (26) and Firoz Mistry (28) inherited a controlling interest in the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a large global conglomerate in construction, engineering, and real estate with widespread influence in Indian industry.

Dora Voigt de Assis

Like Livia Voigt, Dora is connected to the Brazilian Weg fortune, underscoring how family fortunes continue to dominate the ranks of young billionaires.

The list of the world's ten youngest billionaires features a mix of inherited fortunes and entrepreneurial spirit in various industries, located in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. While the majority hail from dynastic families, some—particularly in technology and games—are self-made or have increased inherited wealth through business skills. 

