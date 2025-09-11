In 2025, the youngest billionaires represent a diverse blend of self-made technology entrepreneurs and heirs to established family fortunes, showcasing a harmonious balance of innovation and tradition. A group of individuals, predominantly under the age of 30, has successfully accumulated significant wealth across various sectors, including artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, gaming, and retail.
The narratives presented underscore the significant influence of entrepreneurship, technology, and intergenerational wealth in molding the current financial elite.
Top 10 Youngest Billionaires in the World (2025)
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Age
|
Country
|
Net Worth 2025 (USD)
|
Source of Wealth
|
1
|
Clemente Del Vecchio
|
20
|
Italy
|
$5.8 Billion
|
Eyewear (Luxottica heir)
|
2
|
Livia Voigt
|
20
|
Brazil
|
$1.3 Billion
|
Industry (Weg heir)
|
3
|
Kim Jung-youn
|
20
|
South Korea
|
$1.2 Billion
|
Online gaming (Nexon heir)
|
4
|
Kevin David Lehmann
|
22
|
Germany
|
$3.2 Billion
|
Retail (Dm-drogerie markt heir)
|
5
|
Luca Del Vecchio
|
23
|
Italy
|
$5.8 Billion
|
Eyewear (Luxottica heir)
|
6
|
Remi Dassault
|
23
|
France
|
$2.3 Billion
|
Aviation, Media (Dassault heir)
|
7
|
Kim Jung-min
|
23
|
South Korea
|
$1.2 Billion
|
Online gaming (Nexon heir)
|
8
|
Zahan Mistry
|
26
|
Ireland
|
$4.5 Billion
|
Conglomerate (Shapoorji Pallonji heir)
|
9
|
Dora Voigt de Assis
|
26
|
Brazil
|
$1.3 Billion
|
Industry (Weg heir)
|
10
|
Firoz Mistry
|
28
|
Ireland
|
$4.5 Billion
|
Conglomerate (Shapoorji Pallonji heir)
Clemente Del Vecchio
At 20, Clemente Del Vecchio is the youngest billionaire on the planet. He is the son of late founder Leonardo Del Vecchio of Italy's eyewear empire Luxottica. Luxottica is the globe's biggest eyewear manufacturer of brands such as Ray-Ban and Oakley.
Clemente's wealth is based on his large ownership in the family business and its presence around the world in luxury retail.
Livia Voigt
Also 20 years old, Livia Voigt is the youngest Brazilian billionaire. She inherited her fortune as a key shareholder in Weg, Brazil's dominant maker of electrical equipment. Weg's move into renewable energy and industry has strengthened Voigt's profile as an emerging international business player.
Kim Jung-youn & Kim Jung-min
Both siblings, Kim Jung-youn (20) and Kim Jung-min (23), inherited Nexon stakes in a large South Korean online gaming company famous for MapleStory. Their wealth was solidified by the 2022 death of their father, Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju, leaving them among Asia's richest young billionaires.
Kevin David Lehmann
Kevin Lehmann was 22 when he became Germany's youngest billionaire after inheriting a significant share in the country's national drugstore chain, dm-drogerie markt. The business's control of retail pharma and consumer goods forms the basis of his fortune.
Luca Del Vecchio
Similar to Clemente, Luca is also a Luxottica eyewear heir, privileged by the large holding of shares from his family upon the death of their father.
Remi Dassault
The French-born Remi Dassault, 23, inherits billions via the Dassault family business, which owns aviation (Dassault Aviation) and media (Le Figaro newspaper) interests.
Zahan & Firoz Mistry
Irish citizens Zahan (26) and Firoz Mistry (28) inherited a controlling interest in the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a large global conglomerate in construction, engineering, and real estate with widespread influence in Indian industry.
Dora Voigt de Assis
Like Livia Voigt, Dora is connected to the Brazilian Weg fortune, underscoring how family fortunes continue to dominate the ranks of young billionaires.
The list of the world's ten youngest billionaires features a mix of inherited fortunes and entrepreneurial spirit in various industries, located in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. While the majority hail from dynastic families, some—particularly in technology and games—are self-made or have increased inherited wealth through business skills.
