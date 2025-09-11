In 2025, the youngest billionaires represent a diverse blend of self-made technology entrepreneurs and heirs to established family fortunes, showcasing a harmonious balance of innovation and tradition. A group of individuals, predominantly under the age of 30, has successfully accumulated significant wealth across various sectors, including artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, gaming, and retail. The narratives presented underscore the significant influence of entrepreneurship, technology, and intergenerational wealth in molding the current financial elite. Top 10 Youngest Billionaires in the World (2025) Rank Name Age Country Net Worth 2025 (USD) Source of Wealth 1 Clemente Del Vecchio 20 Italy $5.8 Billion Eyewear (Luxottica heir) 2 Livia Voigt 20 Brazil $1.3 Billion Industry (Weg heir) 3 Kim Jung-youn 20 South Korea $1.2 Billion Online gaming (Nexon heir) 4 Kevin David Lehmann 22 Germany $3.2 Billion Retail (Dm-drogerie markt heir) 5 Luca Del Vecchio 23 Italy $5.8 Billion Eyewear (Luxottica heir) 6 Remi Dassault 23 France $2.3 Billion Aviation, Media (Dassault heir) 7 Kim Jung-min 23 South Korea $1.2 Billion Online gaming (Nexon heir) 8 Zahan Mistry 26 Ireland $4.5 Billion Conglomerate (Shapoorji Pallonji heir) 9 Dora Voigt de Assis 26 Brazil $1.3 Billion Industry (Weg heir) 10 Firoz Mistry 28 Ireland $4.5 Billion Conglomerate (Shapoorji Pallonji heir)

Clemente Del Vecchio At 20, Clemente Del Vecchio is the youngest billionaire on the planet. He is the son of late founder Leonardo Del Vecchio of Italy's eyewear empire Luxottica. Luxottica is the globe's biggest eyewear manufacturer of brands such as Ray-Ban and Oakley. Clemente's wealth is based on his large ownership in the family business and its presence around the world in luxury retail. Livia Voigt Also 20 years old, Livia Voigt is the youngest Brazilian billionaire. She inherited her fortune as a key shareholder in Weg, Brazil's dominant maker of electrical equipment. Weg's move into renewable energy and industry has strengthened Voigt's profile as an emerging international business player. Kim Jung-youn & Kim Jung-min Both siblings, Kim Jung-youn (20) and Kim Jung-min (23), inherited Nexon stakes in a large South Korean online gaming company famous for MapleStory. Their wealth was solidified by the 2022 death of their father, Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju, leaving them among Asia's richest young billionaires.

Kevin David Lehmann Kevin Lehmann was 22 when he became Germany's youngest billionaire after inheriting a significant share in the country's national drugstore chain, dm-drogerie markt. The business's control of retail pharma and consumer goods forms the basis of his fortune. Luca Del Vecchio Similar to Clemente, Luca is also a Luxottica eyewear heir, privileged by the large holding of shares from his family upon the death of their father. Remi Dassault The French-born Remi Dassault, 23, inherits billions via the Dassault family business, which owns aviation (Dassault Aviation) and media (Le Figaro newspaper) interests. Zahan & Firoz Mistry Irish citizens Zahan (26) and Firoz Mistry (28) inherited a controlling interest in the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a large global conglomerate in construction, engineering, and real estate with widespread influence in Indian industry.