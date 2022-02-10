Top 5 Current Affairs: 10 February 2022

Most Congested Cities in the World 2021

Mumbai was ranked as the fifth most congested city in the world 2021, as per TomTom's Traffic Index 2021. Bengaluru was ranked 10th in the index, followed by New Delhi at the 11th place and Pune at the 21st place. Istanbul was ranked as the most congested city in the world, followed by Russia's capital Moscow.

India Bans Foreign Drones

India has banned the import of foreign drones to promote Made in India drones with immediate effect. However, the import of drone components will be allowed. Drones can also be imported for defence and security purposes and research and development.

Check ICC Cricket Rankings 2022

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has retained his second place in the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings 2022, while Rohit Sharma remains at the third spot. The rankings list was dominated by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who holds the top spot with 873 points.

UP Elections Phase I voting begins 2022

The first-phase polling of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 began on February 10, 2022. Under the phase, 58 assembly constituencies from 11 districts across the state have gone to polls and 623 candidates are in the fray. The 11 districts include Agra, Aligarh, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Bulandshahar.

RBI projects real GDP Growth at 7.8% for FY23

The Reserve Bank of India has projected real GDP growth at 7.8 percent for the FY 2022-23. The RBI also decided to continue its accommodative stance and kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and the reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.35 percent.