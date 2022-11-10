Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 10 November 2022 - ICC Hall of Fame, Sovereign Green Bonds

The Government of Tamil Nadu has declared an area in the reserve forests of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri as the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. Comprising an area of 686.406 sq. km, the sanctuary will be part of a protected landscape contiguous with the forests that currently constitute the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary which is shared between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the latest legends who have joined the prestigious list of cricketing greats that make up the ICC Hall of Fame. Following a voting process that included the existing Hall of Famers, media representatives plus senior executives from FICA and ICC, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Charlotte Edwards, and Abdul Qadir have become inductees number 107, 108, and 109 respectively.

The Government of India has made changes to the Foreign Trade Policy in order to allow for rupee settlement of the international trade for export promotion schemes. The news was shared by the Commerce Ministry. The Ministry also said in a statement that given the rise in interest in the internalization of the Indian Rupee, the given policy amendments have been undertaken to facilitate and bring ease in the international trade transactions in Indian Rupees.

The Government of India has revised the guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of Television Channels in India. The Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra has said that the new guidelines will ensure the ease of compliance for the permit holders of TV Channels and will also promote ease of doing business by simplification of rules and procedures.

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman approved the final sovereign green bonds framework of India. Notably, the approval of India’s first Sovereign Green Bonds is the fulfillment of the announcement in the Union Budget FY2022-23 by the Union Finance Minister that the sovereign green bonds will be issued for mobilizing the resources for green projects.