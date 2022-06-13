Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 13 June 2022

Indian diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill has been appointed as the Envoy on Technology of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Singh was referred to by the global body as thought leader on digital technology who has a solid understanding of how to leverage the digital transformation responsible and inclusively for progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.

The I&B Ministry has issued an advisory asking the print, electronic and digital media to refrain from advertising online betting platforms. The Ministry has advised the online media as well to not display such advertisements in India or target such advertisements towards the Indian audience.

According to a Google employee, one of the company’s AI chatbot has come to life and is thinking and responding like a human being. The software engineer published a blog post labelling LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) as a person after having conversations with the AI bot on the subjects such as consciousness, religion, and robotics.

Former McDonald's restaurants in Russia have been rebranded and will now be called "Vkusno i tochka", which means "Delicious. Full Stop". A Russian businessman Alexander Govor had bought all the Mcdonald's restaurants in Russia after the American company announced its withdrawal from the country in protest against invasion of Ukraine.

The second of the four consecutive supermoons will brighten the skies on June 14. The supermoon is the full moon of the month that coincides with the moon at or near perigee, its closest point to the Earth in its monthly orbit. The June Full Moon 2022 will also be the lowest full moon of this year.