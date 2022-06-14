Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 14 June 2022

The Cabinet Committee on Security has approved a new military recruitment scheme 'Agnipath'. The scheme will provide the Indian youth with an opportunity to serve the Indian Armed Forces. It would also increase employment opportunities for the youth with new skills in different sectors, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Mumbai city is sinking at an average rate of 2mm per year, according to a latest research done by the researchers of IIT Bombay. The city is reportedly sinking because of a geographical phenomenon known as land subsidence. Experts have warned that Mumbai is likely to see increased flooding unless urgent remedial action is taken by the urban planners and municipal authorities.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has launched a Railway Innovation Policy called “StartUps for Railways”. Under the phase 1 of the programme, 11 problem statements will be taken up out of over 100 problem statements received from different divisions and field offices of Railways and presented to the startups for problem solving.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has announced a new platform on Twitter called ‘Web5’. The platform is a combination of Web3 and Web2.0 that has been built on the bitcoin blockchain. The platform promises to fix the issue of securing personal data.

World Blood Donor Day is observed every year on June 14 to raise awareness regarding the significance of blood donation. Blood donation has been a crucial cornerstone that has helped the world several times, from plasma therapies to research to emergencies.