Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 15 September 2022 ( ISRO, World wrestling championship, Engineer’s Day 2022)

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, will launch the pre-production run of India’s first lithium cell manufacturing facility at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on September 16, 2022. The state-of-the-art facility has been set up with an outlay of Rs. 165 crores by Chennai-based Munoth Industries Limited.

Hughes Communications India (HCI) in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) officially launched India’s first high throughput satellite (HTS) broadband internet service on September 12, 2022. In North India, the HCI had been testing its operation since 2021. HTS increases capacity when using the same amount of orbital spectrum while simultaneously reducing the cost per bit.

The Union Cabinet approved the inclusion of some castes of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh in the list of Schedules Tribes on Wednesday. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda also said it was a long pending demand of these castes which has been fulfilled. The move will help them in availing welfare benefits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chairperson of the cabinet.

Vinesh Phogat won a bronze medal at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships 2022 in the women’s 53kg category in Belgrade, on September 14 in Siberia. She has become the first Indian woman wrestler to win two medals at the World Championship. Vinesh Phogat is also the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at both the Commonwealth and Asian games

Engineer’s Day in India is observed on September 15 to honour Sir M. Visvesvaraya. He is known as the first Civil Engineer in India, a statesman, and was also the 19th Diwan of Mysore. Engineer’s Day 2022 is celebrated to honor and recognize the achievements of Visvesvaraya and the engineers who contribute significantly to the country's growth.