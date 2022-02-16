Top 5 Current Affairs: 16 February 2022

Three cases of Lassa fever detected in UK, one newborn dies

Three cases of Lassa fever were detected in the United Kingdom, out of whom one died from the infection. The patient who died of Lassa fever was a newborn. Lassa fever is a rare, hemorrhagic fever that is caused by the Lassa virus, a member of the arenavirus family of viruses. It is an animal borne virus and host is mastomy rat.

BWF Asia Team Championships 2022

The Indian men’s badminton team lost their opening Group A match against South Korea by 5-0 on February 15th at the BWF Asia Team Championship 2022. India are now placed at the bottom of the points table. They will have to win their next two games against Hong Kong and defending champions Indonesia to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Saudi Land Forces Commander visit to India

The Saudi Land Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair arrived on a three-day visit to India on February 14, 2022. This was a historic first, as it is the first such visit to India by a Saudi Land Forces Commander. The Saudi Commander called on India’s army chief General M M Naravane during his visit and held crucial bilateral dialogue to expand defence cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia.

Assam to change name of cities

Assam state government has decided to launch a portal to invite suggestions to change names of cities, villages and towns that are currently contrary to their civilisation, culture and derogatory to any caste or community. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised that the name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, civilisation and tradition.

Singer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 years on February 15, 2022. His death has come as a shock to the country, with condolences pouring in from all corners including the Prime Minister and President. Bappi Lahiri has several blockbuster numbers to his name such as I am a Disco Dancer, Taaki Taaki, Tamma Tamma, Naino Main Sapna, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, Chalte Chalte, Pag Ghoongroo, Yaad Aa Raha Hai. His most recent hits included Ooh La La for The Dirty Picture, Tamma Tamma for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Tune Maari Entriyaan for Gunday.