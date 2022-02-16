Lassa Fever cases detected in UK, Know symptoms, severity, treatment and history

Lassa Fever: A new virus called Lassa fever has started causing worry in the United Kingdom, after it was detected in three people, out of whom one died from the infection.

The patient who died of Lassa fever was a newborn, who passed away at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital in Bedfordshire. The three cases have been confirmed to be from the same family in the east of England. The family has recent travel history to West Africa.

UK's health officials said that the virus has pandemic potential. This is the first case of the disease in the United Kingdom since 2009. Overall, eight cases of Lassa fever have been reported in the UK since the 1980s, with the last two being reported in 2009.

What is Lassa Fever?

Lassa fever is an animal-borne, acute viral infection that is prevalent in parts of Africa. It is a rare, hemorrhagic fever that causes serious infection. It is caused by the Lassa virus, a member of the arenavirus family of viruses.

Lassa fever is a zoonotic disease, which means that humans can become infected from contact with infected animals. The animal host of the Lassa virus is a rodent of the genus Mastomys, commonly known as “multimammate rat."

Lassa Fever Symptoms

• Lassa fever has similar symptoms as malaria and Ebola. The symptoms become visible generally 1-3 weeks after catching the virus. The incubation period of the fever is 6-21 days.

• The virus generally has flu-like symptoms including cough, headache, sore throat and fever. The other symptoms include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

• The more serious cases experience breathing issues, facial swelling, fluid in the lung cavity, chest pain, muscle pain, abdominal pain, low blood pressure, oral, nasal and vaginal bleeding.

• There are also some reports of cases with permanent hearing loss after Lassa infection.

Lassa Fever Transmission

Lassa Fever is reportedly transmitted when humans come in contact with the urine, saliva and excreta of infected rats. The mastomy rats infected with the Lassa virus do not become ill themselves but shed the virus through their excretions.

People can also get infected by the virus from exposure to food or any other item that has been contaminated by infected rats.

The virus can also be spread from one person to another through direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and other secretions. The virus transmission can occur both in community and health care settings through contaminated medical equipment.

Is the Lassa virus airborne?

There is no evidence of airborne transmission of the virus between humans.

Lassa Fever severity

• Lassa fever has been classified as having pandemic potential. WHO has listed the virus in its priority pathogen category along with Ebola and dengue. As per experts, the virus is unlikely to spread like COVID-19.

• The death rate of Lassa fever is low, around one percent, as per reports. According to the UK health agency, most people with Lassa fever will make a full recovery.

• However, severe illness can occur in some individuals, especially among those who are vulnerable such as women in the advanced pregnancy stage.

• The severe cases may require hospitalisation and about 15 percent of the hospitalised patients may die, as per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

• The deaths due to Lassa fever are usually caused by multi-organ failure. Early care improves the chance of survival.

Which countries have reported cases of Lassa fever?

Lasa fever is considered an endemic in Guinea, Benin, Ghana, Mali, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Nigeria. The cases of the infection are rare in the United Kingdom and it does not spread between people easily.

Lassa Fever Treatment

There is no effective treatment of Lassa Fever as of now. Two vaccines are currently undergoing Phase-1 trial, one of which went into human trials last year.

One antiviral drug, Ribavirin, is being considered as an effective treatment for Lassa Fever if given early.

The drug has been used with success in Lassa fever patients and has shown to be most effective when given early in the course of the illness.