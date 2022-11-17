Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 17 November 2022 - Arvind Virmani, NITI Aayog, Meta India new head

Meta has announced the appointment of Sandhya Devanathan as the new Vice President of Meta India. The appointment of Sandhya Devanathan has come days after the former India Chief Ajit Mohan announced to step down from the company to pursue another opportunity. She will transition to her new role on January 1, 2023, and will report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC.

The Government of India has appointed the former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Virmani as a full-time member of NITI Aayog. He served as the CEA in the Finance Ministry from 2007 to 2009. Arvind Virmani, founder-chairman of the non-profit public policy organization Foundation for Economic Growth and Welfare, served as the Chief Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry during Manmohan Singh led Government from 2007 to 2009.

Ace Indian paddler Sharath Achanta Kamal has become the first Indian player to get elected in the Athletes’ Commission of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). The star paddler from India got 187 votes, the second-highest number, behind Elizabeta Samara of Romania, who received 2012 votes, the difference was of a mere 8.83 percent votes polled from their continents- Asia and Europe- respectively.

For the first time in the history of the Indian Army, 6 women officers will attend the prestigious Defence Services Staff College (DSSC). Unlike the other courses in the Indian Army- National Defence College, High Command, and Higher Defence Management- which are all nominated, selection to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) is based on a competitive examination.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and the Reserve Bank of India have entered into an MoU for collaboration in the field of regulation and the supervision of the regulated entities in their respective jurisdiction. RBI is the central bank and monetary authority of India, while the International Services Centres Authority is a unified regulator that is responsible for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services, and financial institutions.