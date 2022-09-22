Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 22 September 2022 - Valery Polyakov, Criminal Identification Act 2022

The Hindustan Shipyard Limited(HSL) launched two diving support vessels on September 22, 2022, in Vishakhapatnam. The two diving support vessels are named Nistar and Nipun. The launch of these DSVs comes just after the Navy had commissioned the first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant at Kochi.

Valery Polyakov, the Soviet cosmonaut who set the record for the longest single stay in space, died at the age of 80, on September 19, 2022. On January 8, 1994, Polyakov’s record of 437 days in space began, when he and two others blasted off on a two-day flight to the Soviet space station Mir.

Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries jointly launched a Convergence Portal between the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) at Krishi Bhawan on September 21, 2022, New Delhi.

India has won a United Nations (UN) award for its “India Hypertension Control Initiative. The initiative is a large-scale hypertension intervention under National Health Mission. At the UN General Assembly side event on September 21, 2022, the IHCI got the “2022 UN Interagency Task Force and WHO Special Programme on Primary Health Care Award”.

On September 19, 2022, the central government notified the rules under the Criminal Procedure Act, 2022. The new law empowers the police to obtain physical and biological samples of convicts and those accused of a crime.