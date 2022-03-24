Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 24 March 2022

Steve Smith has become the fastest to score 8000 runs in Test cricket by reaching the milestone in his 151st innings. He surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara who had achieved the feat in 152nd innings. India's Sachin Tendulkar is the third fastest cricketer in the world to reach the 8000 Test Runs mark, having achieved it in his 154th innings.

North Korea has fired what is suspected to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which reportedly landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone on March 24th. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida condemned the launch of the suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea. The country is facing international sanctions for its nuclear and ballistic missile programme.

World Tuberculosis Day is observed every year on March 24 to raise awareness about the serious bacterial disease that directly impacts the health of an individual and highlights the social and economic consequences of tuberculosis. The day aims to encourage people to talk about the disease and to spread the details of its treatment.

Assam Rifles Raising Day is observed every year on March 24 in India to celebrate and honour the Assam rifles contigent who served the country in a number of conflicts including both the World Wars. The Assam Rifles is also the oldest paramilitary force of India, dating back to 1835 under the British Raj. The name Assam Rifles has been used since 1917 and it is similar to Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir.

MS Dhoni has stepped down from the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), marking an end of an era. The veteran player has handed the captaincy of the IPL team to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and will continue to be a part of the IPL 2022 season. Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK has won the IPL trophy four times, which is the second highest after Mumbai Indians.