Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 25 May 2022

Former Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate with the support of the Samajwadi Party. He said that he is no longer a senior Congress leader and that he had resigned from the Congress Party on May 16. He said, "I'll not say anything about Congress. I've resigned, so it's not appropriate for me to say anything about Congress. It's not easy to leave a relationship of 30-31 years."

Google Lens came to the desktop through the Google Chrome browser in 2021, where it can be accessed by right clicking on an image and then selecting the ‘Search Image with Google Lens’. The powerful image recognition software is becoming less difficult to use within the Chrome browser on the desktop. It can be accessed by right clicking on any image online and then selecting the ‘Search Image with Google Lens’.

A fresh plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of certain sections of the Places of Worship Act 1991. The plea has been filed at a time when the ACT is in news amid controversies surrounding the Mosques in Varanasi and Mathura. The Muslim side had approached the apex court in the Gyanvapi Masjid Case contending that conducting the videography survey of the complex is a violation of the Places of Worship Act 1991.

Bharat Bandh was called on May 25 to protest against the centre's decision to not conduct a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC). The Bharat Bandh was called by the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF), which is also protesting against the use of EVMs during elections. The strike also highlights the demand of SC, ST, and OBC reservations in the private sector and MSP guarantee to farmers.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was re-elected as the Director General of the World Health Organisation for another five-year term during the 75th World Health Assembly on May 24, 2022. The WHO Executive Board had nominated Dr. Tedros for a second term during their meeting in January 2022. He was the sole candidate for the position after being nominated by France and Germany along with other European Union nations.