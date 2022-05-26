Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 26 May 2022

An SBI research report Ecowrap has projected India's GDP growth rate to be 8.2-8.5 percent for FY 2022. The report has projected growth at 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter of FY 2022. Globally, the average real GDP year-on-year growth in Q1 2022 for 25 economies was 5.5 percent, which is slightly higher than the preceding quarter.

The biggest asteroid of 2022, Asteroid 1989 JA, is expected to make a close flyby past the Earth on May 27, 2022. The asteroid is expected to flyby at a safe distance of four million kms, which is ten times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. This is the biggest asteroid to come close to the Earth in 2022, as per researchers. The asteroid belongs to the class of Apollo asteroids whose orbit crosses the orbit of our planets.

Indian-origin Councillor Mohinder K Midha has been elected as the first dalit female mayor of a local London Council. She has been elected as a Mayor of the Ealing Council in West London. She has been elected for the next year’s term of 2022-23 at a council meeting on May 24.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has stepped down from the Twitter board of directors, marking his complete exit from the company. Jack Dorsey had planned to leave the Twitter board as well since he had stepped down as CEO in November 2021. However, at that time the company had noted that he will remain a part of the Twitter board until his term expires during the annual shareholder meeting 2022.

Vinai Kumar Saxena took oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on May 26, 2022. He was appointed to the post on May 23 after the sudden resignation by Anil Baijal citing personal reasons after serving for five years and four months.