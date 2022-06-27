Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 27 June 2022

Russia will be supplying Belarus with Iskander-M missile systems, which can use both ballistic or cruise missiles, in the coming months. The Iskander-M is a mobile guided missile system that can carry both conventional or nuclear warheard. The missile system has a range of up to 500 km (300 miles).

The Centre has announced single-use plastic ban from July 1, 2022. As per Union Ministry's notification, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of the following single-use plastic, including the polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities shall be prohibited with the effect from July 1, 2022.

Parameswaran Iyer has been named the new chief executive of the NITI Aayog. He will be succeeding Amitabh Kant, whose term is scheduled to end on June 30. Kant will be stepping down from the top post of the policy think tank after a six-year-long stint.

V Krishnamurthy, former SAIL Chairman passed away at the age of 97 in Chennai on June 26, 2022. V Krishnamurthy passed away at his home in Chennai and his last rites will be performed on June 27. He was the Chairman of SAIL from 1985 to 1990.

England's ODI and T20I captain Eoin Morgan is pondering retirement from International cricket due to poor form and injuries, as per reports. If indeed Eoin Morgan does retire, it would be the end of an era for England’s white-ball team. He had led England to win its first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019. Jos Buttler is expected to take over England's captaincy in limited-overs cricket if Morgan retires, as he has been the deputy captain of England since 2015.