Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 27 May 2022

The report of the National Achievement Survey (NAS) for the 2021 edition was released by the Ministry of Education on May 25, 2022. NAS survey 2021 reflects an overall assessment of the country’s school education system. The last National Achievement Survey was held in 2017. The nationwide NAS 2021 survey was administered by CBSE on one single day at the same time.

A tsunami warning has been issued in the Indian Ocean after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of East Timor on May 27, 2022. Reportedly, the earthquake in East Timor was very quick and people went about their activities as usual. East Timor and Indonesia sit on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire’. It is an arc of intense seismic activity that stretched through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. The youngest country in South East Asia also recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Independence from Indonesia.

Avinash Bhosale, a multi-millionaire business tycoon has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Yes Bank-DHFL case. Earlier in April, the central investigating agencies had carried out elaborate search operations at eight locations belonging to Pune-based multi-millionaire Avinash Bhosale. The CBI raids were in connection with the cheating case related to Yes Bank and the Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) Scam.

Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tomb of Sand’ has become the first Hindi novel to win the International Booker Prize. ‘Tomb of Sand’ which was originally published in Hindi as Ret Samadhi is translated into English by Daisy Rockwell. Geetanjali will be awarded GBP 50,000, which will be split evenly between the author and the translator. It is the first time that an Indian language won International Booker Prize and the first in Hindi to even secure a nomination.

The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan took part in Vigraha Pratishtha and Maha Samprokshanam rituals of Sri Venkateswara Temple in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on May 26, 2022. On the inauguration of Shri Venkateswara Temple, a plaque was also unveiled by the pontiff of Visakha Sarada Peetham. The temple will be significant for those from different parts of Odisha. TTD is committed to constructing at least one replica temple of Lord Venkateswara in every state and Union Territory.