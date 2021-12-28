Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Top 5 Current Affairs: 28 December 2021

India has got two new COVID-19 vaccines-Covovax & Corbevax. Both the vaccines have received emergency use authorization from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

Vikram Misri is new Deputy National Security Adviser

Vikram Misri has been appointed as the new Deputy National Security Adviser of India in the National Security Council Secretariat. He is a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service officer. Misri currently serves as India's Ambassador to China. Vikram Misri will be succeeded by Pradeep Kumar Rawat, who was recently appointed as the next ambassador to China.

COVOVAX, CORBEVAX gets emergency use approval

India has got two new COVID-19 vaccines-Covovax & Corbevax. Both the vaccines have received emergency use authorization from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. CDSCO has also given approval to the anti-viral drug Molnupiravir. CORBEVAX is the country’s first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19.

Kanpur Metro Rail Project inaugurated

PM Modi visited Kanpur to inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. The completed 9 km section of the Kanpur metro project stretches from IIT Kanpur and Moti Jheel. The ambitious metro rail project in Kanpur has been built at a cost of Rs. 11,000 crores. PM also attended the 54th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Kanpur.

New COVID guidelines announced in Delhi

The Delhi Government has issued a new set of rules to impose COVID-19 safety guidelines in the city. The step to announce the new rules on COVID-19 by Delhi Government has been taken amid the increasing cases of Omicron variant in the National Capital. The ‘Yellow Alert’ or the ‘Level 1’ guidelines have been announced by the Chief Minister of Delhi.

5G network in India in 2022

India is all set to roll out the 5G telecom services in the selected cities in the year 2022. 5G is the latest upgrade in the long-term evolution of mobile broadband networks which has been designed to connect many forms of devices than smartphones, while also offering far higher speed and capacity.

