Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 28 June 2022

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on June 28, 2022.

Updated: Jun 28, 2022 18:18 IST
Pallonji Mistry passes away at 93

Pallonji Mistry, Chairman of Indian conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group, passed away in Mumbai on June 27, 2022. He and his family control the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an Indian construction and real estate empire, which was established more than 150 years ago. Some of the company's landmark projects include the Reserve Bank of India and the blue-and-gold Al Alam palace for the Sultan of Oman.

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma takes oath as Delhi HC Chief Justice

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court at LG's Secretariat on June 28, 2022. The Delhi HC Chief Justice post was lying vacant ever since the retirement of Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel. Justice Vipin Sanghi was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice. He has now been appointed as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

What is ‘One Nation, One Dialysis’ Programme?

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya informed on June 26, 2022 that the centre will soon launch ‘One Nation, One Dialysis’ programme under Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme. Under the scheme, any patient in India can get a dialysis facility from anywhere in the country. 

Nuclear-powered Flying Hotel that never lands to fly over 5000 guests

A nuclear-powered flying hotel called 'Sky Cruise' is set to fly over 5000 guests.  The flying hotel that never lands is based on a unique concept. It will be the first such idea to be implemented ever in the world. The flying hotel will be powered by 20 electric engines that will run on nuclear energy. The hotel will have all imaginable facilities for entertainment and business. It will also feature a hall that will offer the guests a 360 degree view of the sky. 

What is Disease X?

The UK health experts have warned of the possibility of a new pandemic called ‘Disease X’. The experts have urged the UK government to strengthen its preparations against the future unknown pandemic. The alarm against Disease X comes amid increase in Monkeypox cases in the United Kingdom.

