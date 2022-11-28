Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 28 November 2022 - 5G Services, Republic Day 2022, PT Usha

ISRO successfully placed the earth observation satellite EOS-06 and 8 nanosatellites in the multi-orbits. ISRO’s workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) lifted off from the first launch pad at Sriharikota spaceport at 11.56 am in a two-hour multi-orbit launch mission. The primary payload onboard PSLV-C54 was EOS-06. The 117kg earth observation satellite was built by UR Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO while the nanosatellites included India’s first privately built earth observation satellite Anand.

Jio announced that it has rolled out its True 5G network in every headquarters of Gujarat’s 33 districts, making it the first state in India to get 100 percent coverage of 5G Services in the state. As a model state, Jio informed that it will also launch a series of True 5 G-powered initiatives across health, education, agriculture, industry 4.0, and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors in Gujarat and then later extend it across the country.

Industry and Commerce Minister of Telangana, K.T. Rama Rao expressed happiness while announcing that India’s first Integrated Rocket Design, Manufacturing, and Testing Facility, by Skyroot Aerospace facility will be based in Telangana. According to the state minister, he promised the startup’s co-founders Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka complete support for establishing the facility to design, manufacture and test rockets in Telangana.

The President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day 2023 celebrations in January. The news was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs. As per by MEA, this is the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt will be the Chief Guest at our Republic Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a formal invitation to the Egyptian President which was handed over to him by the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on October 16, 2022.

The legendary PT Usha is set to become the first woman President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the former Indian Sprinter emerged as the lone candidate for the top post for the elections to be held on December 10, 2022. The 58-year-old Usha filed her nomination papers for the top job on November 27 along with her team for the various posts. The deadline to file the nomination papers for the Indian Olympic Association elections ended on November 27, 2022.