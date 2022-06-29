Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 29 June 2022

Morgan is England's most successful captain in ODI and T20I cricket. The 35-year-old had made his cricket debut for the Ireland cricket team in 2006 and had joined England's national squad in 2009. He has captained England in 126 matches, out of which they won 76. Under his captaincy, England lifted their first-ever ODI World Cup in 2019.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given its approval to India's first mRNA vaccine GEMCOVAC-19. The two-dose vaccine has been developed by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals. The vaccine has been approved 2022 for restricted use in emergency situations for all adults aged above 18 years.

Iran and Argentina have applied to join the BRICS grouping. The appeal comes after the BRICS summit during which the leaders agreed to continue to discuss the possibility of admitting the new countries to the grouping on the basis of full consultation and consensus. BRICS bloc currently includes five member countries - Brazil, Russia, India. China and South Africa.

The National Statistics Day is celebrated every year on June 29 to mark the birth anniversary of Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, who is popularly known as the ‘Father of Indian Statistics’. The day aims to celebrate the notable contribution in the fields of economic planning and the statistical development made by Prof. Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis.

The International Day of the Tropics is observed every year on June 29 to spread awareness about the significance of the tropics and the environmental and socio-economic challenges faced in these regions. The day encourages discussion on tropics, the regions around the equator that lie between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.