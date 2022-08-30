Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 30 August 2022 (Gautam Adani, Pakistan Monster Flood, Neeraj Chopra)

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has become the 3rd Richest Person in the World after surpassing surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and LVMH co-founder Bernard Arnault. Adani has become the 1st Indian to achieve this distinction. The distinction of becoming the Third Richest Person in the World comes as his overall net worth grew to USD 137.4 billion. This is the first time that an Indian and an Asian have reached the top three spots on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

With nearly one-third of neighboring Pakistan reeling under Monster Floods, the death toll due has reached 1136 Mark. As per the latest reports, the devastating floods have wreaked havoc across the country affecting nearly 33 million people in Pakistan. On the economic front, the flood has caused damages worth over $10 billion, as per Pakistan’s Planning Minister. Thousands of acres of crops and orchards have also been destroyed because monster flood in Pakistan.

Olympic Champion of India Neeraj Chopra has gifted his gold-medal-winning javelin to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland. On the 28th of August - Sunday, Neeraj contributed his Gold-Medal Winning Javelin to the Museum and hoped that its presence at the Museum will inspire future generations of athletes.

NASA had to put the Historic Lunar Mission Artemis 1 on hold because of a leak in one of the four RS-25 engines. As per the US Space Agency, a fuel leak ‘at an acceptable level’ had interrupted the launch countdown for its new moon rocket Artemis. The leak was found during the rehearsal at the same place where it was found earlier during its testing. Following this, the launch of NASA's Artemis 1 Moon Mission has been put on ‘Unplanned Hold’ until further notice.

Nine months after Iraq successfully held its parliamentary elections, the country has now plunged into a political crisis after Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr announced his pledge to leave Iraqi politics. The 10-month period since then has been the longest that Iraq has been without a stable government since US Invasion.