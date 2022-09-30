Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 30 September 2022 - Kerala's Pullampara, World's Largest Safari

International Civil Aviation Group signed a memorandum of understanding(MoU) with the International Solar Alliance on September 26, 2022. The MoU has been signed to check the growth of CO2 emissions in the international aviation sector.

Pullampara has become the first grama panchayat in India to attain full digital literacy. The ‘Digi Pullampara project was started on August 15, 2021. Digital literacy was imperative for the public to get government services as well as connect with the global knowledge network.

Haryana will get the world's largest jungle safari park in the Aravalli range. The park will be 10,000 acres and cover the Gurugram and Nuh districts. This park will be the world’s largest project. Outside Africa, Sharjah is the home to the largest curated safari park covering an area of about 2,000 acres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated various projects of more than Rs 3,400 crore in Surat during his two-day visit to Gujarat on September 29, 2022. Phase 1 of road infrastructure and the main entrance of Diamond Research and Mercantile city was also inaugurated.

India has reached the 40th rank in the Global Innovation Index of the World Intellectual Property Organization. This is a great leap of 41 places in 7 years. India was at 81 positions in 2015 and 40th in 2022.