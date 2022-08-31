Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 31 August 2022 (New Naval Ensign (Nishaan), Mikhail Gorbachev, Cervical Cancer)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the New Naval Ensign (Nishaan) on September 2, 2022 during the commissioning of INS Vikrant. PM Modi will dedicate INS Vikrant -India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier at the Cochin Shipyard Limited. At the commissioning event of INS Vikrant, PM Modi will unveil the new New Ensign of the Indian Navy.

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the erstwhile Soviet Union, passed away at the age of 91. Earlier, his office had issued a statement saying that he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Moscow. Mr Gorbachev played a crucial role in ending the Cold War without any bloodshed. Gorbachev served as the President of the Soviet Union from 15th March 1990 to 25th December 1991 until the dissolution of the USSR - Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

Air Travel is expected to get more expensive from today as the Central Government has decided to remove the price cap placed on Domestic Flight Ticket Prices today. As per the official notification, the upper and lower limits on Air Flight Tickets for domestic travel will be removed from 31st August 2022. The price cap on Domestic Air Fares is being removed nearly after two years since it was introduced as part of COVID-19-related measures.

Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will launch India’s 1st Indigenously developed Vaccine against Cervical Cancer on 1st Sept 2022. The vaccine will be launched by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh. The new Cervical Cancer vaccine developed completely in India is based on tried and tested VLP (Virus-Like Particles) framework.

Indian Economy continued its recovery from the post-pandemic impact with the Q1 GDP marking an upward trajectory and growing at 13.5%. However, the GDP growth figure is significantly lower in comparison to the Reserve Bank of India’s projection of 16.2% GDP growth in Q1FY23.India missed it growth estimate target of 15.2% pegged by Reuters.