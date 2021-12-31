Top 5 Current Affairs: 31 December 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 46th GST Council Meeting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 46th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council. The GST Council has decided to retain the status quo on GST rate on textile to 5% and not raise it to 12%. The 46th GST Council meeting was called by the Finance Minister under emergency provisions.

PM Modi to visit Meerut on January 2, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2, 2022, will lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut. The University in Meerut will be set up at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of around Rs 700 crore. The key focus of the University would be to inculcate a sporting culture and establish a world-class sporting infrastructure across the country.

RedInk Awards 2021 by Mumbai Press Club

The Redink Awards 2021 were presented on December 29, 2021, by Mumbai Press Club. Danish Siddiqui, Chief Photographer for Reuters in India who died during an assignment in Afghanistan in July 2021, was posthumously awarded as the ‘Journalist of the Year’ by the Mumbai Press Club. Lifetime Achievement Award has been bestowed on Senior Journalist Prem Shankar Jha.

Sahitya Akademi Awards 2021 winners

Eminent author Namita Gokhale, Punjabi writer Khalid Hussain and TMC MLA Bratya Basu are among the winners of the Sahitya Akademi Award 2021. Sahitya Akademi Award by Sahitya Akademi is a literary honour in India that is conferred on the writers of the most outstanding books. Check the full list of winners for their work in different 20 languages.

Former South African Captain Quinton de Kock announces retirement

Quinton de Kock, the former South African captain announced sudden retirement from Test cricket. The wicket-keeper batsman announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, citing his intentions to spend more time with his growing family. The announcement by Kock came right after the first test between India and South Africa in Centurion, which India won.