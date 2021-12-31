Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Major Dhyan Chand Sports University: PM Modi to lay foundation stone in Meerut on January 2nd

Major Dhyan Chand Sports University will be the first-of-its kind Sports University that will offer training to sports persons in all possible ways, in all sporting disciplines.  

Created On: Dec 31, 2021 13:40 IST
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University on January 2nd
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on January 2, 2022. The University will be set up at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of around Rs 700 crore.

The key focus of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University would be to inculcate a sporting culture and establish world-class sporting infrastructure across the country. The establishment of the university will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision.

Major Dhyan Chand Sports University- Facilities and Infrastructure

• It will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art infrastructure including synthetic Hockey ground and Football ground.

• It will also have a basketball, handball, kabaddi and volleyball ground, lawn tennis court and a shooting arena, archery and weightlifting areas. 

• It will also be equipped with a gymnasium hall, synthetic running stadium, swimming pool, cycling velodrome and a multipurpose hall.

• The university will also have state-of-the-art facilities for other sporting disciplines such as squash, shooting, gymnastics, weightlifting, archery, kayaking and canoeing.

• The University will have the capacity to train at least 1,080 sportspersons at a time including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons. 

• The University will have dorms or housing facilities for the candidates who enroll. 

