Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 January 2022

Social worker and Padma Shri awardee Sindhutai Sapkal passes away

Sindhutai Sapkal, a renowned social worker and recipient of the Padma Shri Award, passed away due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Pune at the age of 76. Sindhutai Sapkal, who was also referred to as ‘Mai’, ran an orphanage in Pune where she had adopted more than 1000 orphan children. She was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2021.

Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-Origin woman to reach South Pole

An Indian-origin British Sikh Army Officer and a physiotherapist Captain Harpreet Chandi created history by becoming the first woman of colour to complete a solo trek to the South Pole. Chandi completed her solo journey to the South Pole on the 40th day after traveling 700 miles. She started her journey on November 7, 2021.

PM Modi cancels scheduled trip to Punjab

PM Modi canceled his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects. As per the Union Home Ministry, the PM's convoy hit a blockage by protestors around 30 km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala and was stuck on a flyover for over 15-20 minutes in a major lapse of security.

Alka Mittal becomes ONGC’s first woman Chairperson and MD

Dr. Alka Mittal has taken an additional charge as the Interim Chairperson and Managing Director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). Mittal has become the first woman to hold the post. She succeeded Subhash Kumar who retired on December 31, 2021. She will hold office as ONGC's first woman Chairperson and Managing Director for a period of six months.

Govt issues revised home isolation guidelines for COVID patients

The Health Ministry has issued revised home isolation guidelines for mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. As per the guidelines, Covid patients under home isolation will be discharged and can end their isolation after 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days. There will be no need for re-testing after the home isolation time is over.