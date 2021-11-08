Top Health Schemes by Government - Current Affairs for UPSC/ IAS Exam

Healthcare has taken centre stage across the globe after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The central government has increased investment in health infrastructure to strengthen the sector and facilitate increased access to healthcare facilities.

Both centre and state governments have increased their emphasis on boosting healthcare research and establishment of advanced and hi-tech health care facilities and laboratories.

Overall, there has been an 82% increase in the outlay for the health sector as per Union Budget 2021 in comparison to the previous budget. The funds for the health and family welfare have been increased to Rs 71,268.77 crores in 2021-22 and to Rs 2,663 crores for health research.

Here is a list of top government schemes for health care to boost research, development and innovation in the sector and to strengthen the health infrastructure and provide accessible healthcare to all sections of the population. The health schemes are an integral part of the exam syllabus for UPSC/IAS exams and hence, should be studied by all aspirants.

PMJAY (Ayushman Bharat: Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana)

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' (PMJAY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018. PMJAY is also known as Ayushman Bharat or the National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM). The healthcare was launched as the world’s largest health scheme with an aim to serve a population equal to 27-28 European countries.

Full Name: Ayushman Bharat: Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana

Implementing Agency: National Health Authority (attached office of the MoH & FW)

National Health Authority (attached office of the MoH & FW) Objective: Health insurance scheme to protect poor and vulnerable families against financial risk arising out of catastrophic health episodes.

Free of cost coverage of up to Rs 5lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization across public and private empaneled hospitals in India.



Provides cashless access to health care services.



No restrication on the family size, age or gender



cover will inlcude pre and post-hospitalisation expenses



All pre-existing conditions will be covered from day one of the policy



A defined transport allowance per hospitalization will also be paid to the benficiary.



Benefits of the scheme are portable across the country i.e. a beneficiary can visit any empaneled public or private hospital in India to avail cashless treatment

Beneficiaries: As Identified by Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) Data

NDHM (National Digital Health Mission)

The National Digital Health Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on September 27, 2021. Under the mission, all people will be provided with a digital health id card that will work as a unique health account.

Full Name: National Digital Health Mission

Implementing Agency: National Health Authority

Aims to provide the necessary support for integartion of digital health infrastructure in the country. Features:

Building blocks or digital systems:

Health ID - A repository of all health-related information of a person

Digi Doctor - A single, updated repository of all doctors enrolled in the country

Health Facility Registry (HFR) - A single repository of all the health facilities (both public and private) in the country.

Personal Health Records (PHR) - An electronic record of health-related information on an idividual that can be drawn from multiple sources while being managed, shared and controlled by the individual.

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) - A digital version of a patient's chart which contains the patient's medical and treatment history from a single health facility.

Consent Manager and Gateway - The exchange of health information is enabled by the consent manager and gateway where Health records can only be issued/viewed with patient consent.

NDHM will be developed by adopting India Enterprise Architecture Framework (IndEA) notified by MeitY



Beneficiaries- All citizens of India can benefit from this unique digital health ID card.

PMASBY (Pradhan Mantri Atma Nirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced Pradhan Mantri Atma Nirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) during her Union Budget 2021 speech. The scheme was launched with the objective to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in primary care and critical care facilities in both rural and urban areas.

Full Name: Pradhan Mantri Atma Nirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Atma Nirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana Department: Minsitry of Health and Family Welfare

Outlay of about Rs. 64180 cr. over 6 Years

Objectives:

Developing capacities of health systems and institution at all levels - primary, secondary and tertiary



Preparing health systems in responding effectively to the current and future pandemics/disasters

Features: Main interventions under the scheme to be achieved by FY 25-26 are:

Main interventions under the scheme to be achieved by FY 25-26 are: Support for 17788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in in 10 High Focus States.



Setting up of integrated Public Health Labs in all districts and 3382 Block Public Health Units in 11 High Focus states;



Establishing Critical Care Hospitals Blocks in 602 districts and 12 Central Institutions;



Strengthening of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), its 5 regional branches and 20 metropolitan health surveillance units;



Expansion of the Integrated Health Information Portal to all States/UTs to connect all public health labs;



Operationalisation of 17 new Public Health Units and strengthening of 33 existing Public Health Units at Points of Entry, that is at 32 Airports, 11 Seaports and 7 land crossings;



Setting up of 15 Health Energency Operation Centres and 2 mobile hospitals;



Setting up of a national institution for One Health, a Regional Research Platform for WHO South East Asia Region, 9 Biosfety Level III laboratorires and 4 regional National Institutes for Virology.

PMSSN (Pradhan Mantru Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi)

The Union Cabinet had approved Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi (PMSSN) as a single non-lapsable reserve fund on March 10, 2021 for a share of Health from the proceeds of Health and Education Cess levied under Section 136-b of Finance Act, 2007.

Full Name: Pradhan Mantru Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi

Pradhan Mantru Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi Department: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Single non-lapsable reserve fund for Health from the proceeds of Health and Education Cess

Accruals in to the PMSSN will be utilized for the flagship schemes of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare namely,





Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)





Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs)





National Health Mission





Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY)





Emergency & Disaster preparedness and responses during health emergencies





Any future programme/scheme that targets to achieve progress towards SDGs and the targets set out in the National Health Policy (NHP) 2017



Administration and maintenance of the PMSSN is entrusted to Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Arogya Path: A CSIR National Healthcare Supply Chain Portal that aims to provide real-time availability of crictical healthcare supplies.

A CSIR National Healthcare Supply Chain Portal that aims to provide real-time availability of crictical healthcare supplies. e-Sanjeevani Platform:

PMSSY (Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana)

The Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) was approved in March 2006 for correcting the imbalances in the availability of affordable healthcare facilities in the different parts of the country. The scheme was also aimed at boosting quality medical education in the under-served States in particular. The first phase of the scheme included setting up of six institutions in the line of AIIMS and upgradation of 13 existing Government medical college institutions.

Full Name: Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana Department: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Objectives:

Correcting the regional imbalances in the availability of affordable healthcare facilities in different parts of the country



Augmenting facilities for quality medical education in the under-served States

Features:

2 Components:

Setting up of AIIMS-like Institutions, one each in Bihar, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttaranchal and Odisha at an estimated cost of Rs 840 crores per institution.





Upgradation of existing Government Medical Colleges/Institutions

National Health Mission (NHM)

National Health Mission (NHM) was launched by the central government in 2013. It subsumed two schemes- National Rural Health Mission and National Urban Health Mission. The mission was further extended in March 2018 till March 2020.

Full Name- National Health Mission

Objective - The mission was launched in 2013 with the objective of addressing India’s malnutrition crisis. The mission also envisages achievement of universal access to equitable, affordable & quality health care services that are accountable to people's needs.

The mission was launched in 2013 with the objective of addressing India’s malnutrition crisis. The mission also envisages achievement of universal access to equitable, affordable & quality health care services that are accountable to people's needs. Targets: