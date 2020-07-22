Trials of India’s anti-tank guided missile ‘Dhruvastra’ conducted in Odisha

The trials of India’s Helicopter- launched Nag Missile anti-tank guided missile (HELINA), which is now known as Dhruvastra, were successfully conducted on July 15 and 16, 2020 at Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore, Odisha.

As per the reports, the trials were conducted without a helicopter in direct and top attack mode. The trials can also be seen in the light of ongoing disengagement between India and China in Eastern Ladakh.

In 2019, Defence Research and Development Organisation had carried out three successful test firing of NAG missiles in the Pokhran Firing ranges. Nag was also one of the first five strategic missiles that were planned to develop under the Integrated Missile Development Programme in the 1980s.

#WATCH Trials of Helicopter-launched Nag Missile (HELINA), now named Dhruvastra anti-tank guided missile in direct and top attack mode. The flight trials were conducted on 15&16 July at ITR Balasore (Odisha). This is done without helicopter. pic.twitter.com/Jvj6geAGLY — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

Anti-tank guided missile: Key Highlights

• HELINA, which is now named Dhruvastra is a third-generation fire and forget class anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system that has been mounted on the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

• The system consists of all the weather day and night capability and can easily defeat battle tanks with a conventional armour and explosive reactive armour.

• The missile can also engage targets both in the direct hit mode and as well as top attack mode.

About NAG Missile system:

The three successful test firings of NAG missiles by DRDO in 2019 was done after the Defence Acquisition Council had approved the procurement of NAG Missile System (NAMIS) at the cost of Rs. 524 crores. The NAG Missile System was designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The system has a third-generation Anti-Tank Guided Missile, the NAG, and the Missile Carrier Vehicle (NAMICA).

The successful induction of NAG missile by the Indian Army has been expected to give a quantum boost to the Army’s capability against the enemy.