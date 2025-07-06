Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Trinidad and Tobago Becomes First Caribbean Nation to Join India’s UPI Network

Trinidad and Tobago has become the first Caribbean country to adopt India’s UPI digital payment system via the BHIM app. This move enhances bilateral digital cooperation and marks a significant step in UPI’s global expansion. Agreements were also signed to introduce DigiLocker, e-Sign, and GeM in the island nation.

Kirti Sharma
ByKirti Sharma
Jul 6, 2025, 13:09 IST

Trinidad and Tobago's linking up with the UPI network is a historic first as the first Caribbean nation to provide frictionless digital payments through India's BHIM app. This development not only makes it convenient and quicker for residents and visitors to make payments but also fortifies bilateral cooperation in the digital economy space.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Trinidad and Tobago on achieving this milestone, highlighting the increasing global spread of India's digital payment ecosystem. The visit, as an invitee from Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, was crucial to firming up cooperation between the two nations in digital payments and allied technologies.

Wider Cooperation in Digital Solutions

Apart from adoption of UPI, the two countries signed an agreement to augment cooperation on deployment of other India Stack solutions, such as:

  • DigiLocker – a digital document wallet,

  • e-Sign – facilitating electronic signatures,

  • Government e-Marketplace (GeM) – a public procurement platform.

This collaboration is meant to promote digital governance and transactional agility in Trinidad and Tobago based on India's forte in these areas.

UPI’s Global Expansion: The Eight Countries

Trinidad and Tobago now joins a select group of countries that have embraced UPI. The list includes:

Country

Year of UPI Adoption

Notable Details

France

2024

First European country; UPI accepted at iconic sites like Eiffel Tower

United Arab Emirates

2021

QR code-based UPI payments across major malls and outlets

Bhutan

2021

First neighboring country to India to adopt BHIM UPI QR payments

Nepal

2024

Cross-border transactions enabled via partnership with Fonepay

Mauritius

2024

UPI and RuPay card services launched; RuPay card designated domestic

Sri Lanka

2024

UPI payments introduced to deepen bilateral connectivity

Singapore

2023

QR code-based UPI accepted widely across retail and tourism sectors

Trinidad and Tobago

2025

First Caribbean nation to join the global UPI network

This expansion is in line with India's larger plan to internationalize UPI, which aims to promote safe, affordable, and interoperable digital payments across the globe. UPI is positioned to grow into a crucial component of the global digital finance infrastructure as more nations join the network.

An important milestone in financial technology cooperation and digital diplomacy, Trinidad and Tobago's entry into the UPI ecosystem sets the stage for future regional and international adoption.

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News