Under 19 Asia Cup winner: India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets to win U-19 Asia Cup

Under 19 Asia Cup winner: This is India's ninth under-19 Asia Cup triumph and will set the stage for the team to prepare themselves for the Under-19 world cup starting soon in West Indies. Check full list of under-19 Asia Cup winners. 

Created On: Jan 2, 2022 13:21 IST
India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets to win U-19 Asia Cup

U-19 Asia Cup winner: India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets to lift the under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai on December 31, 2021 in a rain-interrupted final. India under the leadership of Yash Dhull won through the Duckworth Lewis method (DLS) as the match was reduced to 38 overs due to rain interruption.

Indian bowlers put up a great display of talent led by the spin duo of Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe by picking up early wickets and restricting South Africa to 74/7. While Ostwal picked up 3 wickets, Tambe picked up 2 and Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar and Raj Bawa picked up 1 wicket each. 

Sri Lanka posted a total of 106 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 38 overs. India faced a target of chasing down 102 runs in 32 overs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

India chased down the total easily in just 21.3 overs with 9 wickets to spare. India only lost one wicket of Harnoor Singh who went for 5 runs. Indian opener Angkrish Radhuvanshi along with number 3 batsman Shaik Rasheed ensured that India sailed through without any more slip-ups. 

Player of the match in U-19 Asia Cup Final: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (IND)

Significance 

This is India's ninth under-19 Asia Cup triumph and will set the stage for the team to prepare themselves for the Under-19 world cup starting soon in West Indies. 

The Under-19 cricket world cup will kick off in West Indies on January 14, 2021 and India will take on South Africa in their opening world cup match in Guyana on January 15. 

India u-19 Asia cup wins

Under-19 Asia Cup Winners list

Year

Winner 

Runners-up

Host Nation
       
1989 India Sri Lanka  Bangladesh
2003 India Sri Lanka  Pakistan
2012 India / Pakistan (Match was tied)  -  Malaysia
2013/14 India Pakistan   United Arab Emirates
2016 India   Sri Lanka  Sri Lanka
2017 Afghanistan Pakistan  Malaysia
2018 India  Sri Lanka  Bangladesh
2019 India  Bangladesh   Sri Lanka
2021 India  Sri Lanka  United Arab Emirates

