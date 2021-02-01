Union Budget Mobile App: Budget 2021 goes paperless, Know How to Download Official Mobile App Here

As the Union Budget 2021 will be presented on February 1, 2021, the central government has launched a dedicated Union Budget Mobile App for iOS and Android smartphones. This will also be the first time that the budget document will go paperless in the history of independent India.

The ‘Union Budget’ app was launched by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the symbolic ‘Halwa Ceremony’ which marks the commencement of the compilation of budget documents.

The mobile app has been created by NEC- National Informatics Centre under the direction of the DEA- Economic Affairs department. The documents will be available on the app for the users to download after the speech of the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament.

Steps to download Union Budget Mobile App • Go to the google play store or Apple Play Store on your smartphone • In the search tab, look for Union Budget mobile app • Select the app by NIC e-gov mobile apps and download it by choosing the install option • The Union Budget app will not require any form of login or registration details

Download the app from the union budget portal:

• The Union Budget mobile app can also be downloaded from the government’s union budget portal ‘www.indiabudget.gov.in’.

• The user will need to click on the link for downloading the mobile app, which in turn will direct to the Apple Play store or the Google Play Store.

• The user manual document for the budget app has also been uploaded on the budget website.

Features of the Union Budget Mobile App:

The app launched by the government has a user- friendly interface along with embedded features:

• Downloading

• Printing

• Search

• Zoom in and out

• Bidirectional scrolling

• External links

• Table of content

• The app is also bilingual and the budget documents will be available in both English and Hindi

What documents will be available on the ‘Union Budget’ app?

According to the Finance Ministry, the mobile app launched by the central government will provide complete access to the 14 Union Budget Documents which will include the Demand for Grants (DG), Annual Financial Statement also known as Budget, Finance Bill, etc.

Background:

The Union Budget 2021 is all set to be presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2021.

The Budget session of the parliament began on January 29 and will conclude on April 8, 2021. It will also be held in two phases, one from January 29 to February 15 and another from March 8 to April 8.