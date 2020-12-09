Union cabinet approves launch of public Wi-Fi networks under PM-WANI

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi on December 9, 2020, approved the setting up of public Wi-Fi networks all over the country for strengthening the Wi-Fi services for the public. This Public Wi-Fi Access Network Interface set up by the government will be known as PM-WANI.

The approval has been given to set up the public Wi-Fi networks by Public Data Office Aggregators for providing Wi-Fi services to the public through Public Data Offices. The decision will accelerate the proliferation of broadband internet services through a Public Wi-Fi network in India. According to the government, there will also be no registration, license, or fee for providing broadband internet through these public wi-fi networks.

Cabinet has taken a decision to launch PM- Wi-fi Access Network Interface-to unleash a massive wi-fi network in the country. Public data centres will be opened in the country. There will be no licence, fee or registration for it: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/KP6fYkqL7R — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

Significance:

While making the announcement, Information Technology and Communication Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad that the Public Wi-Fi Access Network Interface will help in promoting and facilitating the growth of public wi-fi networks in India. It will unleash a massive Wi-Fi revolution and will lead to the enhancement of employment, income, and empowerment of people.

PM-WANI: Highlights

• As there will be no registration required for PDOAs, PDOs, and app providers, they will have to get themselves registered online with DoT through the registration portal. There will be no registration fee and registration will be granted within 7 days of application.

• The plan is expected to be more business-friendly and also in line with the efforts for ease of doing business.

• The Public Wi-Fi services will not only create a network but will also enhance the income in the hands of small and medium entrepreneurs boosting the GDP of the country.

• No License fee for providing broadband internet services. Using public Wi-Fi Hotspots will encourage the proliferation across the length and breadth of the country.

• Public Wi-fi will be a step towards digital India and its benefits.

Different players operating PM-WANI ecosystem:

• Public Data Office: It will be establishing, maintaining, and operating only PM-WANI compliant Wi-Fi access points. It will be responsible for delivering broadband services to subscribers.

• Public Data Office Aggregator: It will be an aggregator of Public Data Office- PDOs and will perform functions related to Accounting and Authorization.

• App provider: This section will develop an app to register users and will be responsible for discovering WANI compliant Wi-Fi hotspots in areas nearby. The provider will also display the same within the app to access internet service.

• Central Registry: It will be responsible for maintaining the details of PDOs, PDOAs, and App providers. To begin with, C-DoT will maintain the Central Registry.