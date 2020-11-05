Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to inaugurate 13th Urban Mobility India Conference 2020 on November 9

The theme of the '13th Urban Mobility India Conference 2020' conference is ‘Emerging Trends in Urban Mobility’. It will focus on the innovative measures taken at the international and national levels in order to address the challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nov 5, 2020 13:24 IST
The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will be organizing the day-long 13th Urban Mobility India Conference on November 9, 2020, through video conference.

The theme of this year's conference is 'Emerging Trends in Urban Mobility'. It will focus on the innovative measures taken at the international and national levels in order to address the challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic to provide convenient and accessible transport to the people.

The Union Minister Hardeep Singh will inaugurate the event and will deliver the inaugural address. While the founder and senior advisor of M/s. Gehl Architects, Prof. Jan Gehl will give the keynote address. Mr. Ghel is a renowned Danish architect, a professor, an urbanist as well as the founder of Modern Urban Planning.

Previous events:

Until now, 12 events have been organized on a variety of themes which has also helped city authorities, state governments, and other stakeholders in gaining sustainability through participation in these conferences.

Year

Theme

2008

Urban Mobility

2009

Sustainable Urban Transport

2010

Sustainable Cities

2011

Sustainable Mobility

2012

Smart Cities

2013

Transforming cities with Transportation

2014

Sustainable Transport for sustainable cities

2015

Transforming Mobility for Liveability

2016

Planning Mobility for the city’s sustainability

2017

Intelligent, Inclusive, and Sustainable Mobility

2018

Green Urban Mobility

2019

Accessible and Liveable cities

About Urban Mobility India Conference:

The annual Urban Mobility Indian Conference is a flagship event which is organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, India. The genesis of the Urban Mobility Conference is from the National Urban Transport Policy of the Indian government, 2006. It lays an extremely strong emphasis on capacity building at the state and city levels for addressing the problems that are associated with Urban transport as well as undertakes the task to develop a sustainable urban transport system.

The major objective of the conference is to provide information to the cities, whose officials will be attending the conference. It also aims at helping them keep up to date with the best urban transport practices.

