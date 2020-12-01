United Nations relief Chief eyes USD 35 billion for 2021 humanitarian initiatives

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock on December 1, 2020, stated that the 2021 Humanitarian budget needs USD 35 billion in order to cover aid for 160 million people in need all over the world.

In a tweet, the UN relief chief mentioned that we will not get a second chance to make the right choice. Today the UN is launching Global Humanitarian Overview. For 2021 Humanitarian initiatives, we need USD 35 billion for reaching 160 million of the most vulnerable with life-saving support in the world.

We won’t get a second chance to make the right choice.

Today we are launching the Global Humanitarian Overview.

For 2021, we will need $35 billion, to reach 160 million of the world’s most vulnerable with life-saving support. https://t.co/Y0r9cz9wsA #InvestInhumanity — Mark Lowcock (@UNReliefChief) December 1, 2020

Notably, the United Nations 2021 Humanitarian Overview has projected that a number of 235 million people all over the world will be in the need of humanitarian assistance as well as protection in 2021.

Long-term impact of COVID-19 on humanitarian development:

UN relief chief noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has knocked off several decades of humanitarian development while implying that 2021 will be decisive in whether the progress will get back on track or not.

In just 9 months, the #COVID19 has put decades of human development at risk. Investing now will reduce the scale of the challenge and avoid a much higher bill in the years to come. #InvestInHumanity : https://t.co/uisd96idTh — Mark Lowcock (@UNReliefChief) December 1, 2020

He further specified that the COVID virus was not the main danger for the poorest countries but its containment measures which included lockdown. It prompted economic recession and related challenges such as extreme poverty, starvation, and an increased number of death tolls from other deadly diseases like tuberculosis and malaria.

Due to pandemic, the most vulnerable countries have been under higher risks of global issues as military insecurity and climate change.

Role of NGOs and humanitarian agencies in decreasing the damage:

The United Nation official noted that NGOs and humanitarian agencies have significantly decreased the damage from the COVID pandemic over 2020. They prevented the worst outcomes by displaying commitment, impressive courage, and compassion through the efforts in the vulnerable states.

He also acknowledged that it was necessary to allocate USD 35 billion package in order to overcome the crisis caused by the pandemic which is seen by the United Nations General-Secretary- General Antonio Guterres as the worst crisis since the world war second and to bring humanitarian action back on track.