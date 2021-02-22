UP becomes first state to table paperless budget 

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to table a paperless budget. The state's first paperless budget was presented in the state assembly at 11 am on February 22, 2021 by UP State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

All members of the State Legislature were provided iPads to view the budget highlights, which were also displayed on two big screens put up in the House.

The 2021-2022 state was also made available on an App that could be downloaded from Google Play Store with the name 'Uttar Pradesh Sarkar Ka Budget'.

The state budget was also made available online just after Finance Minister tabled it in the house.

UP State Budget: Key Highlights

•This time, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP state government presented a budget worth Rs 5,50,270.78 crore for the fiscal year 2021-22.

•This year's budget has been presented with the objective of making Uttar Pradesh 'Atmanirbhar' and ensure all round development of the state.

•The budget includes new schemes worth Rs 27,598.40 crore.

•It has allocated Rs 101 crores for the airport under construction in Ayodhya District. The airport has been named Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport.

UP Budget 2021 | The name of the airport under construction in district Ayodhya will be Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport. I propose a budget provision of Rs 101 crores for it: UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna pic.twitter.com/Kt4bjsloXF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2021

•The latest budget has surpassed the amount of the previous year's budget by almost Rs 37,410 crore, becoming the largest fund allocation ever.

Speaking on the State Budget, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "We had paperless budget for first time. With 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas', this budget aims to bring, taps, electricity, roads, water in every household, alongside making every village digital. This budget is for youth, women, poor and farmers,"

The Chief Minister further said that Rs 200 crores budget was announced for 'Mahila Samarthya Yojana' to boost women empowerment in State. The state had also recently launched CM 'Abhyuday Yojana' for competitive exams. The UP CM further said that now eligible students sitting for UPSC, NEET, banking, Railway or IIT-JEE will be given tablets.

Rs 200 crores budget announced for 'Mahila Samarthya Yojana' to boost women empowerment in State. We recently launched CM 'Abhyuday Yojana' for competitive exams. Now eligible students sitting for UPSC, NEET, banking, Railway or IIT-JEE will be given tablets: CM Yogi Adityanath — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2021

Background

While this was the Yogi Adityanath government's first paperless budget, it was overall the fifth budget of the present government in the state before the next UP Assembly polls. The UP Assembly Elections are less than a year away.