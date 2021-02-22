JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

UP becomes first state to table paperless budget 

All members of the State Legislature were provided iPads to view the budget highlights, which were also displayed on two big screens put up in the House. 

Created On: Feb 22, 2021 13:59 ISTModified On: Feb 22, 2021 13:59 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to table a paperless budget. The state's first paperless budget was presented in the state assembly at 11 am on February 22, 2021 by UP State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

All members of the State Legislature were provided iPads to view the budget highlights, which were also displayed on two big screens put up in the House. 

The 2021-2022 state was also made available on an App that could be downloaded from Google Play Store with the name 'Uttar Pradesh Sarkar Ka Budget'. 

The state budget was also made available online just after Finance Minister tabled it in the house. 

UP State Budget: Key Highlights

This time, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP state government presented a budget worth Rs 5,50,270.78 crore for the fiscal year 2021-22. 

This year's budget has been presented with the objective of making Uttar Pradesh 'Atmanirbhar' and ensure all round development of the state.

The budget includes new schemes worth Rs 27,598.40 crore.  

It has allocated Rs 101 crores for the airport under construction in Ayodhya District. The airport has been named Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport. 

The latest budget has surpassed the amount of the previous year's budget by almost Rs 37,410 crore, becoming the largest fund allocation ever.

Speaking on the State Budget, UP CM  Yogi Adityanath said, "We had paperless budget for first time. With 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas', this budget aims to bring, taps, electricity, roads, water in every household, alongside making every village digital. This budget is for youth, women, poor and farmers,"

The Chief Minister further said that Rs 200 crores budget was announced for 'Mahila Samarthya Yojana' to boost women empowerment in State. The state had also recently launched CM 'Abhyuday Yojana' for competitive exams. The UP CM further said that now eligible students sitting for UPSC, NEET, banking, Railway or IIT-JEE will be given tablets.

Background 

While this was the Yogi Adityanath government's first paperless budget, it was overall the fifth budget of the present government in the state before the next UP Assembly polls. The UP Assembly Elections are less than a year away. 

Union Budget 2021 goes Paperless

The Union Budget 2021 was delivered in a paperless format for the first-ever time since India's Independence. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman read out the Union Budget document from a Made-in-India tablet.  No hard copies of the Budget 2021 were printed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

All the members of the Parliament were given soft copies of the Budget document.  The Finance Ministry had also launched a 'Union Budget app' to enable smooth access to Budget-related documents. 

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material