UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath submits resignation to Governor, to continue as caretaker CM

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath submitted his resignation from the post to UP Governor Anandiben Patel paving the way for the formation of the new Government in the state. Yogi Adityanath met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and handed over his resignation.

As per the official release by Raj Bhavan, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh accepted Yogi Adityanath’s resignation and requested him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister along with his cabinet till further arrangements are made.

Yogi Adityanath led Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh won historic 255 seats in UP Assembly elections 2022. The date for the oath-taking ceremony and the claim to stake the government in UP is yet to be decided by the senior officials of BJP.

Yogi Adityanath chairs last meeting of outgoing cabinet

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, before going to Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation, chaired the last meeting of his outgoing cabinet. He thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh for extending their support to the BJP in the UP Assembly Elections 2022. Adityanath also thanked Prime Minister Modi for his leadership and guidance.

The State Cabinet, during the meeting, passed a resolution stressing that the people of Uttar Pradesh have not only expressed confidence in the policies of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but also paved the way for it to form the government once again by giving it a sweeping mandate.

Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of UP

Yogi Adityanath was appointed the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 26, 2017, after the Bharatiya Janata Party won the 2017 Assembly Elections, in which Adityanath was a prominent campaigner.

He has also been the Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur Constituency, UP for five consecutive terms since 1998.

BJP make historic comeback in UP Assembly elections 2022

In UP Assembly Elections 2022, BJP made a historic comeback with a whopping 255 seats for 403 assembly seats, paving the way for Yogi Adityanath to serve as CM for the second term in one of the largest states of the country. Its allies Apna dal (S) and Nishad Party won 12 seats respectively.

With the victory, BJP also became the first party in over 30 years to form government in Uttar Pradesh for a second term in a row.