UP CM Yogi to launch helpline for women entrepreneurs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 29, 2021, will launch the ‘Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Helpline’ in the state under the ongoing Vikas Utsav program. The Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Helpline number will be 1800 2012 6844. “The UP government, in the last 4.5 years, spared no effort to make women entrepreneurs self-reliant by providing them employment, dignity, security, and self-reliance,” stated a statement by the state government.

What is Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Helpline?

The Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Helpline’ is an initiative by the CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government under the ongoing Vikas Utsav program that will help make women entrepreneurs self-reliant by providing them security, employment, dignity, and self-reliance.

The Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Helpline number will be 1800 2012 6844.

Features

(i) 75,000 women from 75 districts will be provided entrepreneurship development training, skill development training as well as training for their safety at their workplaces.

(ii) Women entrepreneurs will be able to receive all the information related to MSME and the possibilities of self-employment and entrepreneurship.

(iii) Women will also be provided free gas connections under the Ujjwala 2.0 scheme.

Mission Shakti, Women Helpdesks, 1090 helpline in UP for women safety

On October 17, 2020, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launched the Mission Shakti campaign that aims to offer protection and resources to help women and children be self-reliant. CM Adityanath also launched separate women’s help desk room across 1,535 police stations in Uttar Pradesh. During the launch, he also directed that all women helpline numbers including 1090, 1098, 1076, 181, 112, and 102 be displayed prominently.

On February 12, 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Police had launched a new helpline number for women’s safety and security named ‘Women Power Line – 1090’ with a motto: ‘Hamari Suraksha: Mobile Haanth Mei, 1090 Saath Mei’.

CM Yogi Adityanath on August 21, 2021, launched the third phase of Mission Shakti with a focus on the safety of women living in rural areas. IPS Laxmi Singh is the Nodal Head of the Mission (rural areas). Under the phase, women constables or head constables will visit villages twice weekly and take account of women in problems while spreading awareness about the government schemes to benefit women.