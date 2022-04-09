UP MLC Elections 2022: Polling for 36 UP legislative Council Seats begins, BJP aims majority in both houses

UP MLC election 2022 date: After a resounding victory in the UP Assembly elections 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party, which is also the ruling party in the state, has now set its eyes on becoming the single-largest party in the UP Legislative Council by winning a majority of 36 Upper House seats. The polling for UP Member of Legislative Council 2022 is taking place on April 9, 2022.

The 36 UP legislative council seats are spread across 35 local authorities constituencies. The biennial poll was earlier scheduled to be held on two dates, however, it will now be conducted together on April 9 while the counting will take place on April 12.

UP MLC Elections 2022 Date

The Member of Legislative Council elections 2022 will take place in the state on April 9, 2022. The elections will be held across 36 legislative council seats.

UP Legislative Council elections 2022 timings

The voting for UP MLC elections 2022 will start at 8 AM and will continue till 4 PM.

UP MLC Elections 2022 Latest updates

1. Polling for UP MLC Elections 2022 will take place at 739 centres, and as many as 1,20,657 voters are expected to exercise their franchise.

2. Nine MLCs from eight local authorities constituencies have been elected unopposed. These constituencies are- Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Budaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Banda-Hamirpur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura-Etah- Mainpuri.

3. Two MLCs have been elected unopposed from the Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authorities constituency, while from the rest of the constituencies, one Member of the Legislative Council was elected unopposed.

UPL MLC Elections 2022: List of local authorities constituencies

Voting for UP Legislative Council 2022 will be held for the following local authorities constituency. The mentioned seats are spread over 58 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

S. No. Local authorities constituencies 1. Moradabad-Bijnor 2. Rampur-Bareilly 3. Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur 4. Sitapur 5. Lucknow-Unnao 6. Pratapgarh 7. Rae Bareilly 8. Sultanpur 9. Barabanki 10. Bahraich 11. Gonda 12. Faizabad 13. Basti-Siddharthnagar 14. Gorakhpur-Maharajganj 15. Deoria 16. Azamgarh-Mau 17. Ballia 18. Gazipur 19. Jaunpur 20. Varanasi 21. Allahabad 22. Jhansi-Jalaun-Lalitpur 23. Kanpur-Fathepur 24. Etawah-Farrukhabad 25. Agra-Firozabad 26. Meerut-Ghaziabad 27. Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur

UP Legislative council elections 2022; Everything you need to know

In the 100-member legislative council, Bharatiya Janata Party has 34 MLCs, Bahujan Samaj Party has 4 while the Samajwadi Party has 17. NISHAD Party, Congress, and Apna Dal have one member each in the house.

The Teachers’ group has 2 Members of the Legislative Council, while the Independent Group (Nirdal Samooh) and Independents have 1 MLC each.

At present, as many as 37 seats are vacant. As per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it is important for BJP to win the 36 seats to advance the party’s growth agenda without any complications.

The voters in UP Legislative Council elections are the village pradhans, members and Chairman of block development councils, members and Chairman of Zila Panchayat as well as the corporators in the urban areas. MLAs and MPs also cast their vote.

The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress have not fielded any candidate in the legislative council polls which makes it a straight fight between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Some independent candidates are also contesting.

Of the 36 Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, five are former Samajwadi party leaders.

Samajwadi party has declared its candidates for 34 seats and has left the Bulandshahr and Meerut-Ghaziabad seats for its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Yogi Adityanath casts his vote, confident of BJP gaining majority

Yogi Adityanath, who is an MLA from Gorakhpur, also cast his vote at the polling booth in the Municipal corporation. After casting his vote in the elections of MLCs, the Chief Minister said that BJP after almost four decades will attain a majority in the Upper House.

The elections for the UP Legislative Council are taking place a month after Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in one of the largest states of India for the second time by winning 273 seats along with its allies in UP Assembly Polls.