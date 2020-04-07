US announces USD 2.9 million package aid for India to fight COVID-19

The United States has announced a donation of USD 2.9 million for India in the battle against COVID-19. The announcement was made on March 28, 2020, by the US government through the US Agency for International Development.

As per the US embassy, the announced aid is built on the foundation of the US’s continued assistance to India over the last 20 years.

The announced aid is a part of the American Global Response Package, under which the United States will provide financial assistance worth USD 174 million to 64 countries.

Objective:

• The provided fund will help India combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. It will help in providing care to the local communities with the required tools.

• The provided assistance will also help in preparing large-scale virus testing laboratories.

• Implement public- health emergency plans for border entry points.

• Train and equip health care professionals for virus testing.

• To assist in the availability of training materials for the health workers.

• Activate case-finding and event-based surveillance.

US’s contribution to other countries

Apart from the 64 countries, the US has also provided approximately $18.3 million assistance package to ASEAN countries. Being a global leader of health and humanitarian response, the announced package is to fight the widespread pandemic.

The funding will also support organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) with the amount of $500,000. It also includes $2.4 million for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) health strengthening project that is being implemented by Jhpiego. It is an international non-profit health organization that is affiliated with Johns Hopkins University.