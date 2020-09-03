US India Summit 2020: PM Modi to deliver keynote address at USISPF's 3rd Annual Leadership Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering a special key note address at the 3rd annual leadership summit of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) at 9 pm on September 3, 2020. PM Modi will be sharing his views on 'Navigating New Challenges'.

US Vice President Mike Pence had addressed the US India Summit on August 31, 2020. Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had also addressed the summit earlier this week. Former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley had also addressed the summit earlier.

The five-day annual leadership summit of USISPF is being attended by the world's top leaders, government officials and corporate leaders.

Looking forward to address the @USISPForum #USIndiasummit2020. Will be sharing my views on ‘Navigating New Challenges.’



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2020

US India Summit 2020 Theme

• The US India leadership summit titled ‘US-India Week: Navigating New Challenges’ aims to highlight and focus on key areas of India-US bilateral cooperation including strategic energy ties, trade and investment, healthcare, collaboration in fintech, technology and India's position in global supply chains.

• The theme covers several subjects including India’s potential in becoming a global manufacturing hub, ease of doing business to attract FDI in India, opportunities in India's Gas Market, common opportunities and challenges in tech space, innovation in public health and others and Indo-Pacific economic issues.

• The summit also aims to discuss enhancing strategic and economic collaboration between the US and India during a transformative period for the global economy.

Background

The United States was India's top trading partner for the second consecutive fiscal year in FY 2019-20. The India-US bilateral trade during the period stood at 88.75 billion dollars, as compared to 87.96 billion dollars in fiscal year 2018-19.

The US India Summit 2020 is being organised by USISPF (US-India Strategic Partnership Forum), which is a non-profit organization that works for the partnership between India and the US.