US President to temporarily suspend immigration to US amid COVID-19 outbreak

US President Donald Trump announced on April 20, 2020 that he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States. Trump made the announcement on Twitter. He tweeted saying that the decision has been taken in light of the attack from the invisible enemy and to protect the jobs of the American citizens.

The announcement drew criticism from the Democrats, who accused the President of creating a distraction from a slow and faulty response to the coronavirus.

The curb on immigration was the US President’s long-term policy goal, which has been made possible due to the ongoing health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Objective

The US President justified his announcement by saying that he was doing this to protect the US workforce. Currently, millions of Americans are facing unemployment after several companies laid off their employees amid nationwide lockdown to stop the rapid spread of novel coronavirus.

Background

The White House has refused to provide further details on the matter such as the legal basis of the order and its timing. Immigration has been largely restricted in the United States due to the various border restrictions and flight bans in the wake of the COVID-29 pandemic.

Trump has imposed travel restrictions on Canada, China, Europe and Mexico to curb the rapid spread of the virus. The US State Department had temporarily suspended routine visa services last month at embassies and consulates.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has also suspended routine in-person services and is offering just some emergency services.