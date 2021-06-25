US to keep 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal

The United States is in the process of withdrawing all its troops from Afghanistan. More than 4000 US troops are scheduled to start withdrawing from the nation well before US President Joe Biden's September 11, 2021 deadline.

This comes amid accelerating Taliban battlefield gains, fueling fears that the Afghan government and its military could collapse in a matter of months.

However, the US has decided to roughly keep 650 of its troops in Afghanistan even after the withdrawal.

Why will 650 US troops remain in Afghanistan?

• The US troops that are expected to remain in Afghanistan will provide security for diplomats after the main American military force completes its withdrawal.

• The roughly 650 US troops are planned to be a more permanent force presence in Afghanistan. They will provide security for the US Embassy and some ongoing support at the airport.

• The US has agreed to leave a C-RAM or Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar system at the airport as well as troops to operate it, as part of an agreement with Turkey.

• The US also plans to leave aircrew for helicopter support at the airport.

Addition 700 US forces to stay till September

• An additional 700 US forces are also expected to remain at the Kabul airport, until September, to assist Turkish troops providing security as a temporary move until a more formal Turkey-led security operation is put in place.

• Officials have repeatedly stressed that ensuring security at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport is critical to keeping any US diplomatic staff in Afghanistan.

• However, the decision to keep additional troops in Afghanistan for several more months makes it more difficult for the Biden administration to declare a true end to America's longest war.

When will the US withdraw most of its troops from Afghanistan?

The US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is set to be largely done in the next two weeks. The US expects to withdraw the American and coalition military command, its leadership and most troops by July Fourth, or shortly after that thus meeting an aspirational deadline that commanders developed months ago.

Background

US President Joe Biden's administration had informed on April 13, 2021 that the United States will withdraw all its remaining troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 coordinated terrorist attacks.

The United States and NATO forces had sent their troops into Afghanistan on October 7, 2001 to target Al-Qaeda camps in the nation, initiating America's longest war in the region, in response to the attacks that had targeted and brought down the twin towers of the World Trade Centre on September 11, 2001. Al-Qaeda leader, Osama Bin Laden claimed responsibility for the attacks in 2004.