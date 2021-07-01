Van Mahotsav 2021: Date, Significance, History- All you need to know!

Van Mahotsav 2021 will be a week-long celebration across India, which will start on July 1st and conclude on July 7, 2021. The Van Mahotsav is celebrated every year in the first week of July to raise awareness on tree plantation and forest conservation in the country.

Van Mahotsav is celebrated in India by planting tens and thousands of saplings. It is a festival that encourages the citizens of India to plant more trees. Forests and trees help in lowering the carbon footprint and maintain ecological balance. Van Mahotsav's celebration in the first week of July also coincides with the onset of the monsoon.

When is Van Mahotsav observed?

Van Mahotsav in India is celebrated every year in the first week of July. This year it is being celebrated from July 1 to July 7, 2021.

Van Mahotsav 2021 Date: July 1-7

Why is Van Mahotsav celebrated?

•A botanist called MS Randhawa had organized the first Indian national tree plantation week In 1947. In the same year, Khurshid Ahmad Khan, the then Commissioner of Delhi inaugurated the first event by planting Bauhinia saplings.

•In 1950, the plantation drives were declared as a national activity by the then Minister of Food and Agriculture Kanaiyalal Maneklal Munshi. Later in the same year, Munshi moved the event to the first week of July and renamed it Van Mahotsav.

Van Mahotsav 2021: Significance

•The Global Forest Watch in its report stated that during 2019 and 2020, India lost approximately 38.5 thousand hectares of tropical forest which is nearly 14 per cent loss of tree cover. The total tropical forest area in the country fell by 0.38 per cent and the total tree cover decreased by 0.67 per cent in the country during the same period.

•Deforestation in the country has led to a 16 per cent loss in forest cover over the last decade.

•Therefore, Van Mahotsav plays a crucial role in the times when the forest cover and tree cover are under threat more than ever due to human activities. The festival is an opportunity to take up more tree plantation drives and preserving the forests in the country.