Vehicle scrapping policy: All you need to know!

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2021 announced a voluntary 'vehicle scrapping policy' in her budget speech at the Parliament. The policy aims to phase out old vehicles and reduce vehicular pollution.

Under the vehicle scrapping policy, personal vehicles will undergo fitness tests in automated centres after 20 years while commercial vehicles will undergo the test after 15 years.

Objective The Finance Minister stated during her Union Budget 2021-22 presentation that the policy will help in encouraging fuel-efficient, environment-friendly vehicles thereby, reducing vehicular pollution and oil import bill.

Key Highlights

•According to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, 51 lakhs of light motor vehicles that are more than 20 years old will be scrapped under the scrapping policy.

•He further noted that around 34 lakhs of light motor vehicles are older than 15 years and about 51 lakhs of light motor vehicles are older than 20 years.

•He also noted that roughly 17 lakh medium and heavy commercial vehicles are older than 15 years without valid fitness certificates.

What is the policy aiming to achieve?

The key aim is to phase out vehicles that are older than 15 or 20 years to reduce urban pollution levels.

What will be the benefits of the vehicle scrapping policy?

According to Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, the scrapping of the vehicles will help reduce the population of old and defective vehicles, lead to a 25-30 percent reduction in vehicular air pollutants and improve road safety. Further, the recycled materials like plastic, steel and copper could be reused and thus reduce costs of vehicles.

The scrapping of old vehicles will also boost vehicle sales in the country , which will in turn provide a thrust to the automobile industry.

What happens if a vehicle does not pass the fitness test?

If the concerned private or commercial vehicle fails to pass the fitness test, it will be declared unfit to ply on the roads. Hence, the owner will not be able to drive it on the road. The vehicle, however, may be allowed three fitness tests, failing which there would be no other choice.

The owners sending their vehicles to scrap heaps may get monetary incentives under the policy but it is not clear yet.

When will the vehicle scrapping policy come into effect?

The vehicle scrapping policy will come into effect from April 1, 2021.

Background

The Union Finance Minister had laid out the government's vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat under Part-A of the Budget 2021 presentation. The proposals rested mainly on six pillars- Health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India reinvigorating human capital innovation and R&D minimum government, maximum governance.

The Budget 2021-22 mainly aims at doubling farmers' income, strengthening infrastructure, boosting women's empowerment, creating a healthy India, ensuring inclusive development, good governance and education for all.