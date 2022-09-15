World wrestling championship 2022: Vinesh Phogat grabs Bronze, first Indian women wrestler to win two medals

Vinesh Phogat won a bronze medal at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships 2022 in the women’s 53kg category in Belgrade, on September 14 in Siberia. She has become the first Indian women wrestler to win two medals at the World Championship.

She defeated the European champion, Emma Malmgren, from Sweden. Vinesh Phogat is also the first Indian women wrestler to win a gold medal at both the Commonwealth and Asian games. She won the gold medal in the women’s 53kg freestyle wrestling category at Birmingham 2022.

World wrestling championship 2022: Who were the opponents of Vinesh Phogat?

Vinesh got the better of reigning European champion Emma Malmgren of Sweden by 8-0 in the bronze medal bout. The women wrestler had earlier beaten Asia Games silver-medallist Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan in the first repechage round. Vinesh made it to the bronze play-off through the repechage round after losing to Khulan Batkhuyag of Mongolia on 13 September.

How many medals has Vinesh Phogat won till now?

Vinesh had won first bronze at the 2019 edition at Nur-Sultan. At the world championships, this is Vinesh’s second bronze medal. Her win is also India’s first medal of the 2022 edition. She had won the 48kg gold at Glasgow 2014 and the 50kg division at Gold Coast 2018. Women wrestler Vinesh Phogat also created history by winning the third consecutive gold medal in the commonwealth games. In 2013, in the women’s freestyle 52kg category, at the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi, Vinesh won the bronze medal. She has also won the gold medal in the women’s 53 kg event at the 2021 Poland Open.

India in World Wrestling Championships 2022

After losing by 4-5 to U20 world champion, Ami Ishii of Japan, in the 68kg semifinals, India's U23 worlds bronze-medallist Nisha Dahiya will fight for a senior bronze medal on Thursday. Before falling to Ami Ishii, Nisha had beaten all three European bronze-medallists, Lithuania's Danute Domikaityte, Bulgarian Sofiya Georgieva, and Adela Hanzlickova of the Czech Republic in the previous rounds.

The world championships bronze-medallist 2021, Sarita Mor could not repeat her heroics this time as she lost 0-7 by fall to U23 world champion Anhelina Lysak of Poland. She lost in the round of 16 of the 57kg category. In the qualifying round, Sarita had earlier beaten CWG bronze-medallist Hannah Taylor of Canada.

Junior Asian champion Mansi Ahlawat made an early exit along with Reetika. Mansi Ahlawat beat Solomiia Vynnyk of Ukraine 8-5 in the qualifying round before losing 3-5 to European silver-medallist Jowita Maria Wrzesien of Poland in the quarterfinal. In the qualifying round of the 72kg, Reetika lost 2-6 to European bronze-medallist Kendra Dacher of France.

CWG 2022 gold-medallist Naveen Malik will be seen in action as the men's freestyle competition gets underway on Thursday.

India in Commonwealth Championship 2022

Indian athletes won a total of 66 medals, 61 medals, out of which 22 were golds, 16 silvers, and 23 bronze, at the Commonwealth Games 2022. India finished fourth overall, behind Australia, England, and Canada.