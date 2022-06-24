VL-SRSAM Test: India successfully test-fires Surface to Air Missile from Indian Naval Ship off Odisha Coast

VL-SRSAM Range: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced on June 24, 2022, that India has successfully tested the Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SARAM) from an Indian Naval Ship (INS) off the coast of Chandipur in Odisha.

While informing about VL-SRSAM test-fire, DRDO informed that the launch of the missile was conducted against a high-speed aerial target mimicking the aircraft, which was successfully engaged. The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated DRDO and the Indian Navy for the successful flight test of VL-SRSAM.

Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) was successfully flight tested today by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) & Indian Navy. The launch was conducted from Indian Naval Ship, off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha: DRDO officials pic.twitter.com/7hWeqBGXS4 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

VL-SRAM- Vertically Launched Short-Range Surface to Air Missile

VL-SRSAM is a ship-borne weapon system that is meant for neutralizing various aerial threats at close ranges including the sea-skimming targets.

VL-SRSAM Test: Key Details

As per the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the launch of VL-SRSAM was conducted against a high-speed aerial target mimicking the aircraft, which was successfully engaged.

The flight path of VL-SRSAM along with the health parameters was monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur. The test launch of VL-SRSAM was monitored by the senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Navy.

VL-SRSAM test fired: Significance

1. VL-SRSAM flight test will further enhance the defence capability of the Indian Naval Ships against aerial threats.

2. The development of the indigenous missile system will further strengthen the defensive capabilities of the Indian Navy.

3. VL-SRSAM will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy and is also another milestone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

Agni-4 successfully tested

Earlier in June 2022, India had also successfully tested its nuclear-capable Agni-4 intermediate-range ballistic missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. As per the Defence Ministry of India, the test of Agni-4 has reaffirmed India’s policy of having a credible minimum deterrence capability.