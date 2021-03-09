WCD Ministry, Invest India sign MoU to enhance cooperation in Nutrition, Child Protection & Development

The Women and Child Development Ministry under the Government of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Invest India on March 8, 2021 to enhance co-operation in Nutrition, Child Protection and Development.

The agreement also includes cooperation in women empowerment and convergent capacity building in mission mode.

The MoU was signed by Joint Secretary in the Women and Child Development Ministry Aditi Das Raut and Vice President, Invest India, Hindol Sengupta in New Delhi.

Key Highlights

• Under the agreement, the Invest India Missions will support WCD Ministry's efforts in international cooperation, impact assessment, strategic and policy support and sustained behaviour change communication.

• Invest India will also support the WCD Ministry in the creation of a participatory ecosystem that is propelled towards creating large-scale impact.

• Invest India's DHRISHTI will conduct input and output analysis research and other research as per requirement.

• It will also coordinate with research agencies for primary, secondary and tertiary research to form, design and conduct strategic research for the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

What is Invest India?

Invest India is the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Indian Government, which serves as the first point of reference for the global investment community.