Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 19 Sep to 25 Sep 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams including topics such as the first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital, Army Day Parade of 2023, and BRICS Chairship in 2023 among others.

1. Who has become the first Indian to win 4 medals at World Wrestling Championships?

a) Ravi Kumar Dahiya

b) Bajrang Punia

c) Deepak Punia

d) Yogeshwar Dutt

2. Which Indian city has been nominated as the first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital during 2022-2023?

a) Lucknow

b) Ujjain

c) Varanasi

d) Surat

3. Which country has successfully cloned the wild Arctic wolf for the first time in the world?

a) Japan

b) South Korea

c) Russia

d) China

4. Indian Army has decided to shift the Army Day Parade of 2023 to which area?

a) Southern Command

b) Eastern Command

c) Northern Command

d) Central Command

5. Which film has been announced as India’s official entry to Oscars 2023?

a) RRR

b) The Kashmir Files

c) Shyam Singha Roy

d) Chhello Show

6. Which country will host Women Asia Cup 2022?

a) India

b) Sri Lanka

c) UAE

d) Bangladesh

7. ‘CM da Haisi’ web portal has been launched by which state?

a) Assam

b) Tripura

c) Manipur

d) Arunachal Pradesh

8. India Hypertension Control Initiative was launched in which year?

a) 2021

b) 2018

c) 2020

d) 2017

9. Which country will hold the BRICS Chairship in 2023?

a) Brazil

b) South Africa

c) India

d) China

10. Which Indian batter has surpassed Pakistan Captain Babar Azam in the recent ICC T20I Rankings?

a) Rohit Sharma

b) Suryakumar Yadav

c) Hardik Pandya

d) Virat Kohli

Answers

1. (b) Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia became the only Indian to claim four medals at the World Wrestling Championships by winning bronze on September 18, 2022. The wrestler captured bronze in the men’s 65 kg category. The Indian Wrestler defeated Sebastian C Rivera of Puerto Rico with a close point of 11-9.

2. (c) Varanasi

Varanasi was nominated as the first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital during the period 2022-2023 at the 22nd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit which saw the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nomination will promote tourism and cultural and humanitarian exchanges between India and the SCO member nations.

3. (d) China

Beijing-based Sinogene Biotechnology Co. has debuted on video the world’s first cloned Wild Arctic Wolf. The wolf pup named ‘Maya’ is 100 days old and was born in a lab in Beijing. Maya’s donor cell came from the skin sample of a wild female arctic wolf, which had been introduced from Canada to Harbin Polarland.

4. (a) Southern Command

The Indian Army has decided to shift its annual Army Day parade out of Delhi and has decided to hold it in 2023 in the Southern Command area. As per the Army officials, the parade will now be held at different locations on a rotational basis and the venue will be changed every year.

5. (d) Chello Show

“Chhello Show” the Gujarati movie has been announced as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023. The film has been chosen in the Best International Feature Film category. Chhello Show is a coming-of-age drama and it revolves around a 9-year-old boy and his love affair with cinema, who lives in a remote village in India.

6. (d) Bangladesh

Women Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to start on October 1, 2022, and will see the seven teams playing for the coveted cup. Bangladesh is set to host the Women Asia Cup 2022 and the match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. India will begin their campaign in the tournament against Sri Lanka and will play its opening match on October 1, 2022.

7. (c) Manipur

The Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh at Imphal launched the web portal ‘CM Da Haisi’ which translates to ‘to inform the CM’. The web facility will help in gathering complaints and concerns from the general public. Notably, the status of the complaints can also be checked by the complainants.

8. (d) 2017

India Hypertension Control Initiative was launched in 2017. The mission statement of the initiative is to reduce the issue of hypertension by 25% by 2025. Notably, more than 34 lakh people with hypertension are taking treatment in Government health facilities under the initiative. India has also won a UN award for its ‘India Hypertension Control Initiative’.

9. (b) South Africa

The Foreign Ministers from Russia, India, China, and Brazil have extended their full support to South Africa for its BRICS Chairship in 2023 and also for holding the 15th summit. BRICS Foreign Ministers held their annual meeting on the margins of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. They were also briefed on the preparations for South Africa’s Chairship of BRICS in 2023.

10. (b) Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has surpassed the Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Babar Azam to grab No. 3 spot in the men’s T20I batting rankings. Suryakumar Yadav is now No. 3 on the batting charts with 780 points, 9 more than Babar, who had led the rankings until earlier this year.