Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 06 November to 12 november 2023

1. Which Indian city was recently declared the 'City of Music' by UNESCO?

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as 'City of Music', New Surveyor General of India, International Solar Alliance and others.

2. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of 'Association of Mutual Funds in India'?

(d) Urjit Patel

3. Which ship of the Indian Coast Guard has been decommissioned recently?

(a) 'Sagar Shakti'

(b) 'Sangram'

(c) 'Prabal'

(d) 'Achal'

4. Who has been recently appointed as the Surveyor General of India?

(a) Rajiv Kapoor

(b) Ajay Singh

(c) Vinay Awasthi

(d) Hitesh Kumar S Makwana

5. Which short-range ballistic missile did India successfully test recently?

(a) 'Trishul'

(b) 'Pralay'

(c) 'Naag'

(d) 'Prithvi'

6. Who has been appointed as the Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation?

(a) Syed Akbaruddin

(b) Arindam Bagchi

(c) V Chandrashekhar

(d) T Nageshwar

7. Who has become the batsman to score the fastest double century in ODI World Cup history?

(a) Virat Kohli

(b) David Warner

(c) Suryakumar Yadav

(d) Glenn Maxwell

8. Which state government has recently issued an order to implement 'Project Dolphin'?

(a) Maharashtra

(b) Bihar

(c) Madhya Pradesh

(d) Tamil Nadu

9. Which country has become the new member of the International Solar Alliance?

(a) Canada

(b) Kenya

(c) South Africa

(d) Chile

10. Which team won the title of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Bihar

(c) Punjab

(d) Baroda

Answer:-

1. (d) Gwalior

The city of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh has been declared the 'City of Music' by UNESCO for its "strong commitment to culture and creativity". UNESCO has added Gwalior city to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN). Kozhikode in Kerala is also included in the 55 new cities joining this network.

2. (c) Venkat Nageshwar Chalasani

Venkat Nageshwar Chalasani, former deputy managing director of State Bank of India, has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The announcement came after the end of the tenure of NS Venkatesh, who completed two consecutive terms of three years each. AMFI was established in the year 1995, its headquarters is in Mumbai.

3. (b) 'Sangram'

Recently, Indian Coast Guard's ship Sangram was decommissioned during a program organized at Mormugao Port Authority, Goa. The ship was commissioned at Goa on 14 February 1996 by the then Prime Minister of India PV Narasimha Rao and was stationed at Mumbai under the operational command of Commander Coast Guard Area (West).

4. (d) Hitesh Kumar S Makwana

The Central Government has recently appointed senior IAS officer Hitesh Kumar S Makwana as the Surveyor General of India. Makwana, a 1995 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, is currently Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry. The Surveyor General of India heads the Survey of India, a department under the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Government of India.

5. (b) 'Pralay'

India recently successfully test-fired its surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) 'Pralay' from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. This missile has been developed by Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). 'Pralay' is a short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a range of 350-500 km, with a payload of 500-1,000 kg.

6. (c) V Chandrashekhar

The Central Government has appointed V Chandrashekhar as Joint Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for five years. V Chandrashekhar is a 2000-batch Gujarat-cadre Indian Police Service officer. He has also worked as Superintendent of Police and Deputy Inspector General in CBI.

7. (d) Glenn Maxwell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has become the batsman to score the fastest double century in ODI World Cup history. Maxwell achieved this feat in a match played against Afghanistan. Maxwell's score of 201* is also the highest score made by any batsman in the second innings of ODI. Maxwell has also become the first non-opening batsman to score a double century in men's ODI cricket.

8. (d) Tamil Nadu

Recently, the Government of Tamil Nadu issued an order to implement 'Project Dolphin' under the Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitat program of the Government of India. It will be implemented during 2023-2024 at a cost of Rs 8.13 crore. Under this, 60% of the amount will be given by the Central Government, while the remaining cost will be borne by the State Government.

9. (d) Chile

South American country Chile has become the 95th member of the International Solar Alliance. ISA is an alliance of more than 120 signatory countries. The International Solar Alliance was established as a joint effort of India and France. Currently, 116 countries are signatories to the ISA Framework Agreement.

10. (c) Punjab

Punjab cricket team has won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title for the first time by defeating Baroda team. Anmolpreet Singh performed brilliantly for Punjab. Anmolpreet Singh has become the first cricketer to score a century in the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a domestic T-20 cricket championship in India, which is organized by BCCI.