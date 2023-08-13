Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 07 August to 13 August 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as Malabar Exercise, Internet Resilience Index, Tesla's New Chief Financial Officer and others.

1. Who has been awarded the Tech Startup of the Year (AI) at the 13th Annual Entrepreneur India Awards?

(a) Dream 11

(b) Garuda Aerospace

(c) Cred

(d) Jio Haptik

2. India's first post office near LoC has been inaugurated in which district of Jammu and Kashmir?

(a) Udhampur

(b) Kupwara

(c) Rajouri

(d) Kishtwar

3. At what rate has the Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged?

(a) 6.25%

(b) 6.5%

(c) 6.75%

(d) 6.00%

4. Which state/UT has been granted GI tag to 'Rajouri Chikri Woodcraft'?

(a) Jammu and Kashmir

(b) Assam

(c) Odisha

(d) Delhi

5. What is the rank of India in Internet Resilience Index?

(a) first

(b) second

(c) fifth

(d) sixth

6. Who has become the joint second fastest batsman to complete 100 sixes in T20 International cricket?

(a) Virat Kohli

(b) David Warner

(c) Cameron Green

(d) Suryakumar Yadav

7. Who has taken over as the chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs?

(a) Sanjay Kumar Agarwal

(b) Vivek Johri

(c) Sanjay Sinha

(d) SK Mishra

8. Who has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court?

(a) Daya Shankar Pandey

(b) Subhasis Talapatra

(c) Prem Prakash Sinha

(d) Deepak Kumar Mishra

9. Which Indian-American has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of Tesla?

(a) Deepak Ahuja

(b) Vaibhav Taneja

(c) Diljit Singh

(d) Arun Sinha

10. Which country will host the 10-day Malabar Exercise this year?

(a) Australia

(b) India

(c) Japan

(d) USA

Answer:-

1. (d) Jio Haptik

Jio Haptik has been awarded the Tech Startup of the Year (Artificial Intelligence) award at the 13th Annual Entrepreneur India Awards. Aakriti Vaish is the CEO and co-founder of Jio Haptic. This award was organized by Entrepreneur India. The Entrepreneur India Awards recognize the country's most innovative entrepreneurs and businesses across various sectors.

2. (b) Kupwara

India's first post office near LoC has been inaugurated in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. This post office is located on the banks of the Kishanganga River near the Line of Actual Control (LoC). Pin code of this post office is 193224.

3. (b) 6.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. This is the third time in a row that the MPC has kept the repo rate unchanged. Earlier in the meeting held in June 2023 also no change was made in it. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is a committee set up by the central government and headed by the RBI.

4. (a) Jammu and Kashmir

Rajouri Chikri woodcraft of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Along with this, GI tag has also been given to Mushqbudji variety of rice of Anantnag district of the state. GI Tag is the short form of Geographical Indications in India. GI tags are given to both natural or man-made products.

5. (d) Sixth

India has secured the sixth position in the South Asian region with an overall score of 43 per cent in the Internet Resilience Index. Countries like Bhutan (58 percent), Bangladesh (51 percent), Maldives (50 percent), Sri Lanka (47 percent) and Nepal (43 percent) are ahead of India in this ranking. This ranking has been prepared by the Internet Society.

6. (d) Suryakumar Yadav

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav has completed his 100 sixes in T20Is. He has come joint second in the list of players to have hit 100 T20I sixes in the fewest innings. Suryakumar and Chris Gayle have played 49 innings to hit 100 T20I sixes. Evin Lewis (48) is on top of this list.

7. (a) Sanjay Kumar Agarwal

IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Agarwal has taken charge as the chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). Aggarwal succeeds Vivek Johri who retired as CBIC chief on May 31. CBIC is a statutory body under the Ministry of Finance.

8. (b) Subhasis Talapatra

Justice Subhasis Talapatra was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice at a function in the Orissa High Court premises. Justice Subhassis Talapatra succeeded Justice S Muralidhar as the 33rd Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

9. (b) Vaibhav Taneja

Bharatvanshi Vaibhav Taneja has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla. Vaibhav Taneja will replace Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn as his new responsibility. Prior to this, Vaibhav was leading the accounting department. Vaibhav Taneja is a commerce graduate from the prestigious Delhi University in India. Before starting work with Tesla, he was associated with SolarCity Corporation and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

10. (a) Australia

The latest edition of Exercise Malabar will begin in Australian waters from August 11-21, in which navies of the United States, Japan, India and Australia will participate. Australia is going to host the Malabar Exercise for the first time. Malabar Exercise was started in 1992 between India and America. Japan joined this exercise in 2015. After this, from 2020, the Australian Navy also started participating in it.

